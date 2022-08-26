Will Naruto Die In Boruto Series? Every Question Answered

Will Naruto die in Boruto Series? Will Sasuke die in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Anime? These questions just randomly pop in our heads while watching our favorite series “Boruto Anime” , don’t they? Don’t worry we got you with all the theories we’ll conclude to something fun for sure!

I will say that Naruto is basically the plot armor of the show. The highest number of the audience started watching this show because they loved or had a special place in their hearts for Naruto. Killing him might make people angry, and sad and many of them might quit watching the show.

When Kawaki said “I’ll send you where the seventh Hokage has been sent” that’s what basically created this question in the minds of Naruto fans that he might die. There was obscurity in this particular dialogue which made us think. Naruto did survive Kurama’s death so the mere fact that Kurama’s death doesn’t influence Naruto’s life

Now NARUTO is not left indestructible as he lost his power of nine tail fox, his character is now a little sluggish. But we all know the strongest is NARUTO, it may take a while for him to be able to practice fighting without his power of nine tail fox ( KURAMA ) but he will come out strong. He never chickened out before nor will he do that now.

The manga is doing great in building up anticipation for the reader because of the way each chapter ends. With that being said, ANIME does like to spice it up with our emotions and they do like to turn the story around sometimes. Nobody expected Jiraya sensei to die:”) in the conclusion, we cannot forget that NARUTO still passage of 6 path powers, so he still has some amount of chakra of all the tailed beasts.

More About Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

It is a 2018 Japanese anime television series based on the manga series of the same name, and it is a spin-off and sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. It’s by Pierrot and aired on TV Tokyo. The anime is directed by Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshirou Fujii, and Masayuki Koda (#105–), with Makoto Uezu and Masaya Honda writing the screenplay. Until the end of season 2, manga writer Ukyo Kodachi oversaw the plot. Boruto is a Naruto spin-off focusing on the son of Naruto and Hinata named Boruto (BORUTO) as he undergoes Ninja training at the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy.

The anime is based on manga, but it also includes original storylines and adaptations of spin-off materials like Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, as well as the light novel series Naruto Shinden.

ALSO READ: What Episode Does Sabo Eat The Flame Flame Fruit?