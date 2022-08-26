Why JoJo Siwa And Kylie Phew Broke Up Again’ Its Been 2 Months From Now

Why did Jojo Siwa And Kylie Prew Break Up for the second time? this is the most common question that everybody thinking of nowadays, In the article below we will discuss why the cute couple broke up for the second time.

Joelle Joanie Siwa professionally known as Jojo Siwa is an American dancer, singer, and Youtuber. She has a Youtube channel known as “Its JoJo Siwa” with 12.2 million subscribers. She is currently 19 years old as she was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska. She is mostly heard singing pop, electro-pop, and dance-pop songs. At such a younger age, she owns her own production house “JoJo Sowa Entertainment”.

Before getting into a relationship with Kylie Prew, she was in a relationship with the Tik Tok star Mark Bontempo. But that relationship of hers only lasted for three months.

Sudden News of Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew’s 2nd Breakup:

Sudden news that captured the whole attention of the audience is that Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew broke up for the second time. It is heard that this time there is no returning from anyone’s side. This breakup news got confirmed when Kylie Phew announced it through an Instagram live. The duo broke up long ago in June 2022, but the news got spread in August. Kylie Phew announced their break-up news when one of her fans asked her about her relationship. Kylie revealed that she has been sitting single for the last 2 months. This line cleared the fact that they have split their ways.

Jojo Siwa and Kylie Phew started dating each other in 2020 when they met at a cruise party. The couple kept their relationship very private in 2020 and then announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day of 2021. But in November 2021, Jojo announced their split up. But again in a span of two months, they got back into their dating life. After staying happily together, they again broke up in June. Even if we know the news of their break up, the reason behind their break up is still unknown to us.

Who Is Kylie Phew?

Kylie Phew is a teenage pop star who is currently been seen in the show ‘Dancing With Stars”. Kylie Phew was initially born to American- Australian friends. Kylie Phew is just a year younger than JoJo Siwa. Being a teenager, Kylie Phew is still studying in a school in Florida and has serious plans of completing her graduation in 2022. Kylie Phew’s Instagram id is ‘P._kylie_.P’.

