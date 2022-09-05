Why Does Naruto Have Whiskers on His Face? Everything We Know

Why Does Naruto Have Whiskers on His Face? this is one of the most asked questions in the anime community, Well just scroll down to know everything about it. Naruto is one of those anime series that has been premiered for a very long time. Not just the topic of premiering, but the anime series has been liked by a very big majority. This series contains almost every aspect. Starting from the point of comedy to the point of action.

Naruto has almost everything. But most of the audience has raised a question about Naruto. The main question is “Why Does Naruto Have Whiskers On his Face?” Read this article to know the real facts about Naruto.

Why Does Naruto Have Whiskers?

We know that both Naruto and Boruto possess the power of Nine Tails. These Nine Tails give them all the powers in the Chakra which stays inside their body. Because of this chakra, they have whiskers on their face as during the usage of the power the chakra emits some energy which leaves scars on their face. The Chakra possesses some heavy powers which leave scars on his full body.

Who Is Uzumaki Naruto?

When we are reading about a specific person, it is important for us to know about that person. Although most of us have seen the anime series Naruto and know who is Naruto, then also let’s have a small recap. Naruto Uzumaki was born to Hokage Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki. The Uzukami family was a citizen of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Minato wanted to save all the lives of the village and hence gave up his own life and captured the Ten-Tailed Fox in Naruto’s body. Minato believed that Naruto will get to know this story and will finish the Ten-Tailed Fox to save everyone. Apparently, Naruto did have complete control over all the Chakras of the Ten Tailed. Naruto was considered to be the strongest of all. Because of his strengths, people started liking him. He then married a very beautiful girl named Hinata Hyuga and has two kids Boruto and Himawari.

