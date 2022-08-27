Why Does Boruto Hate Naruto? Reasons Why Boruto Hate His Dad Naruto

Why Does Boruto Hate Naruto? in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Anime? These questions just randomly pop in our heads while watching our favorite series “Boruto Anime”, don’t they? Don’t worry we got you with all the theories we’ll conclude with something fun for sure!

Naruto did not have any parents as we know from the very start of the series. when naruto became Hokage, things started to change according to boruto. earlier before naruto became Hokage things were amazing in the household of Uzumaki. this series according to many fans is probably very hard to follow through, as heir are so many things to catch up on and so many things are divided. if someone has not known the characters since the start, it’ll be hard to judge and follow through. there is so much resemblance too, this question has to exist for us to answer.

why does boruto hate naruto? we all know a father-son bond can be complicated but love and connection always exist. they do have a love for each other and they have that kinship. the jagged relationship between naruto-boruto might exist because of the fact that naruto doesn’t know how to be a father, all things being considered he didn’t have any of his own.

How Naruto’s Upbringing Affects His Relationship With His Kids:

naruto did not have anyone, and he wasn’t raised in a way that no one loved him or took care of him while growing up until Iruka reached out to him. he was his own mother and father throughout his own childhood. maybe, that’s why he had such a hard time connecting with naruto. as we all know now in the show naruto has started making time for his own children, it is a battle but with time it’s developing into a good bond. in future episodes, we might get to know the true dynamic between them.

maybe boruto hates (it is a very strong word) naruto because he is a young child and wants to do his own thing, he is a popular kid in his own village. he doesn’t like to be like his dad and doesn’t want to become the Hokage like him. one more reason that might be why boruto dislikes naruto is that he might think himself better than naruto his own dad, which might be true.

More About Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

The anime series, which is a spin-off and sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, first aired in Japan in 2018. It’s by Pierrot, based on a manga that was published in the Shonen Magazine. The anime was directed by Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshirou Fujii, and Masayuki Koda with Makoto Uezu and Masaya Honda writing the script. Until the conclusion of season 2, manga writer Ukyo Kodachi oversaw the story.

Boruto is a Naruto spin-off that centers on the protagonist, Boruto (BORUTO), who is the son of Naruto and Hinata as he goes through Ninja training at the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy. The series is adapted from a manga, although it also includes original plotlines and material based on spin-off materials such as Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, and the light novel series Naruto Shinden.

