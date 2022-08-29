Why Did Sanji Betray Luffy In Anime One Piece? Everything We Know

Why Did Sanji Betray Luffy? This question just randomly pops into our heads while watching our favorite series “One Piece Anime”, don’t they? Don’t worry we got you with all the theories we’ll conclude with something fun for sure!

The one loving and admired theme of one piece series is friendship, we all love that don’t we? It tested the true togetherness between Luffy and Sanji, while cake island was basically an essential arc for one piece fanbase.

Sanji was vigorously forced towards marriage, and Luffy and other people went to the whole cake island to salvage him. When everyone caught Sanji, sadly Sanji didn’t want to come back to straw hat pirates. He thrashed Luffy to prove this point. Sanji has been dependable to Luffy ever since he joined the academy.

One of the most interesting and great characters in one piece series for sure has been Sanji. The moment when he was betrayed was the most atypical moment for his character. The entire crew faced it with him “he betrayal”. Sanji had no choice in the case scenario Sanji was forced to marry pudding and then left with big mom’s pirate crew. According to him, he was defending the straw hats from big mom.

Luffy goes to know that Sanji joined big mom and left the crew. Luffy had faith that Sanji will never ever betray him. They figured out a way to get Sanji back and crashed the party. When Sanji and pudding’s wedding started, vinsmoke family was ambushed by persospero, they did not have their own weapons so they couldn’t even fight back when they used their cand technique against them. Luffy did not want to ruin Sanji’s wedding he was there to rescue him.

Both Sanji and Luffy were lured to wci by the meme pirates, and basically, luffi was brought there in a more indirect way! Sanji did an impulse thing and attacked Luffy thinking that he would understand the meaning and take that as a hint, Sanji did what he thought was the best thing he could do in that situation.

More About The Anime One Piece:

The tale of One Piece follows the exploits of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who gains the abilities of rubber in his body after eating a Devil Fruit. Luffy and his crew journey across the Grand Line in search of the Treasure, which is known as “One Piece,” in order to become the next pirate king.

One Piece’s popularity continues to grow, and it becomes more popular with each passing year. Are you a fan of the manga series One Piece who is seeking for where to watch it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

ALSO READ: Who Is Uta In The Anime One Piece?