Who Is The Mystery Men Spotted With Emma Watson? Everything You Need To Know

It seems like Emma Watson has a special man in her life. The Harry Potter actress was recently spotted with a mystery man in Venice, Italy. Paparazzi soon unveiled the identity of the man and turns out to, he is Brandon Green son of a British fashion tycoon Sir Philip Green. The couple identically sparked dating rumors back on September 2021, after they were photographed disembarking a helicopter in London Battersea.

The couple even enjoyed some Italian dining in the signature al fresco style. While in Venice, the paparazzi spotted the pair having a fun time as they were seen boarding a water taxi together to travel through the city on a romantic cruise. While the two have been linked since September, she was previously romantically linked to Leo Robinton a businessman.

Who Is Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton is an American businessman born in 1989. He is 30 years old as of 2019. His birth name is Leo Alexander Robinton. Nothing is known about his parents. Daisy Robinton is his sister and a well-known internet celebrity. She’s also done TEDx Talks talks.

Since October 2019, there have been rumors of Leo and Emma Watson’s relationship after a picture of her kissing an unknown person went viral. In the picture, the other individual is not visible. In December 2019, Emma confirmed she was dating someone. It was also said that recently, Emma introduced her parents to Robinton.

Who Is Emma Watson?

Emma C. Duerre Watson (born April 15, 1990) is an English actress and advocate for women’s rights. She is best known for her film roles in both blockbusters and low-budget films, as well as her work promoting equality for women.

She has received a number of accolades, including the Young Artist Award and three MTV Movie Awards. Forbes, Vanity Fair, and Time have all ranked Watson among the world’s highest-paid actresses and the 100 most influential people respectively.

