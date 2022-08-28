Who Is The Most Handsome Man in the World? Henry Cavill And BTS’ RM Controversy Explained

Being handsome and the best-looking person is what an individual wants. Starting from Hollywood to Kdrama, the audience always looks out for good-looking actors. But even after numerous handsome men out here, one has captured the throne of the “Most Handsome Man In The World”. On Friday, August 26, 2022, news got circulated that the crown of the “Most Handsome Man In The World” was presented to BTS member Kim Nam Joon. Previously the crown was given to Henry Cavill. But presently Kim Na Joon has replaced his position. The 28-year Korean singer has finally replaced the 46-year-old man.

Kim Nam Joon was first recognized in 2013 when he joined the famous Korean band BTS. Kim Nam Joon is not only a singer but he is also a very talented dancer. Being such a young man, he has been highly recognized for his social work which involved the UN, UNICEF, and the WHO. After TC Chandler announced the news of the change of the “Most Handsome Man In The World”, the comment section and DMs of Kim Nam Joon was flooded. But the comment section not just consisted of positive opinions but ut included negative ones as well. Both BTW member Kim Nam Joon and actor Henry Cavill were appreciated and trolled to some point.

Who Is Kim Nam Joon?

The Korean band BTS has already made themselves very popular among the whole World. The present and the upcoming generation are somewhere crazy about the whole band and the band members. With this news, the crowd has become crazier and their band has presently touched a different level of popularity. Initially, Kim Nam Joon is very popular for his humble personality.

From the beginning only, he is considered to be the most eligible bachelor and the youngest most renowned man. People all over the world think that awarding Kim Nam Joon has justified and increased the value of the position.

ALSO READ: Is Jaden Smith Gay Or Transgender?