Who Is Ellie Goulding Married To? Everything We Know About Her Partner

Want to know who is Ellie Goulding’s partner? Read the full article to know every particular detail.

Elena Jane Goulding is an American singer and songwriter. She was born on December 30, 1986, to Arthur and Tracey Goulding. Ellie Goulding was an ordinary girl of a very small village of Lyonshall in Herefordshire. She is not the only child but she has two elder sisters and one elder brother. Ellie Goulding first came into the spotlight when famous producers Starsmith and Frankmusik decided to give her a chance in the singing industry.

Later Jamie Lillywhite thought that she should be given another chance to establish her singing career. Ellie Goulding’s performance was so mesmerizing that Jamie Lillywhite is currently her manager and A and R. Ellie Goulding has gifted our eyes with a tremendous number of lovely songs but “Love Me Like You Do” has put her in a completely different position.

Who Is Ellie Goulding Married To?

Surprisingly Ellie Goulding got married in 2019 to Casper Jolping, who does not belong to the glamorous industry. Casper jolping by profession is a successful art dealer. The duo started dating in 2017 after they met at a party. Soon Casper proposed to her for marriage. Eventually, Goulding accept his marriage proposal and got married in 2019. The couple threw a grand party at the Castle Howard of Yorkshire, for the event of their wedding.

Both Ellie Golding and Casper Jolping are super successful individuals, sources tell that an amount of $20,000 was spent just for the flower arrangements. Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling’s relationship was never a secret. Their dating life was always open to everyone. They were captured in different places spending quality time together.

In 2021, Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling officially announced their upcoming kid. The couple had kept the news of her pregnancy very private during the initial days. Finally, on February 2021, the couple announced that they have been blessed with a little child.

Ellie Goulding with her husband Casper Jopling and her kid is very happy and is literally living their best moments. Although Ellie is going through her motherhood phase, she is very well seen doing various concerts and recordings to date.

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Back Together!! Is The Rumour True?