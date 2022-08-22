Who Does Kei Karuizawa End Up With In Classroom Of The Elite? Everything You Need To Know

We’ll go over who Kei Karuizawa ends up with in the anime Classroom of the elite in the end. Yes, we’re talking about the female protagonist of a Japanese light novel called Classroom of the Elite. Let’s start by reviewing the story before delving into the character.

What Is Classroom Of Elite All About?

The Japanese light novel series Classroom of the Elite was written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose. Media Factory’s MF Bunko J published this book from May 2015 to September 2019. A sequel light novel series called “Classroom of the Elite: Year 2” began publishing in January 2020. A manga adaptation by Yuyu Ichino started being serialized in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Alive on January 27, 2016.

The manga adaptation of the sequel light novel series, illustrated by Shia Sasane, started being serialized in the same magazine on December 25, 2021. The anime series adaptation by Lerche is based on the book, which was published in 2012. In July 2022, a second season will premiere, and a third one will follow in 2023.

Who Does Kei Karuizawa End Up With?

The epilogue volume 11.5 is the spring break before becoming the second year. Kiyotaka declares his feelings for her. She agrees and they officially are together as a couple. However, she was off the impression of someone careless, arrogant, and messy. Kei’s true self is very logical and intelligent with a sharp mind. She is remarkably able to analyze the people and surroundings around her and makes the correct decision often.

In volume 7.5 Kei realized that she is in love with Kiyotaka and in the epilogue, they talked about Karuiwaza breaking up with Hirata, which Ayankoji agrees with since it was the plan from the start. Ayankoji now stated that he will call Karuiwaza by her given name Kei too.

She seems to have formed a friendship with him which evolves into a close trusting bond with him, where Kiyotaka is shown to trust her more than others, even more than Suzune. In the sixth volume of the light novel, it appears that she has a crush on Kiyotaka.

