What Episode Does Luffy Defeat Rob Lucci?

The anime “One Piece” has always been very close to people’s hearts. Both One Piece anime and manga have achieved many heartwarming comments from the audience. But presently the show is having a constant fight between Luffy and Lucci. Read the full article to know in which episode Luffy and Lucci had a fight and the main reason behind their fight.

What Episode Does Luffy Fight Lucci?

Fights have been always a very common and exciting issue in anime. There are numerous animes that received immense love only because of it’s fighting scenes. One Piece is known to be a comedy anime, but it does contain various fight scenes. Previously Lucci and Luffy did have fights where Luffy was badly defeated by him. Luffy now decides to go for another war and defeat Lucci. Finally, in the last match, Luffy did win. Luffy managed to successfully defeat Lucci.

Their epuic fight started in episode 294 and continued till episode 302. But according to the audience’s opinion, Lucci and Luffy’s fight was not that important as it was not at all exciting or suspenseful.

If you want to see Luffy and Lucci’s whole fight, you can start watching episode 301 and then continue watching the next episodes. You can also read the summary of the whole fight given below.

The fight started with a very low-announced scene. Luffy as usual was very weak and could not defeat Lucci at the beginning. But gradually Luffy did cope with the fight and defeated Lucci. Even though Luffy was injured too much during the first half, he managed to get rid of Lucci in the second half. Lucci was found a bit overconfident during this fight as he was sure that he would win the fight. Lucci was found very confident, calm, and composed as Lucci knew all the faults Luffy beforehand. Lucci’s main concern was Luffy running away. Hence he decided to block every possible way so that Luffy had no other choice but to face him. Even though Lucci made the fight tremendously difficult for Luffy, Luffy won the match with his unique strategies.

More About The Anime One Piece:

The tale of One Piece follows the exploits of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who gains the abilities of rubber in his body after eating a Devil Fruit. Luffy and his crew journey across the Grand Line in search of the Treasure, which is known as “One Piece,” in order to become the next pirate king.

One Piece’s popularity continues to grow, and it becomes more popular with each passing year. Are you a fan of the manga series One Piece who is seeking for where to watch it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Anime Officially Confirmed