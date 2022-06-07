Travis Scott Burger: How To Make It?

Two slices of American cheese and two thick slices of applewood-smoked bacon give the Quarter Pounder sandwich from McDonald’s a substantial boost. This unique menu dish was extremely popular because it contained pickles, lettuce, onions, and yellow mustard!
An Item Made by Hand The Travis Scott Burger is a quick and simple family dinner.
The Travis Scott Meal is well-known to anyone who has eaten at McDonald’s or utilized virtually any social media platform during the previous year. In 2020, he collaborated with one of the world’s most popular hamburger companies to develop an advertisement for his perfect meal.
People on Tik-Tok prefer it when celebrities advertise inexpensive products rather than expensive ones. It’s also a fantastic addition to the traditional Quarter Pounder!
At the party, the Travis Scott burger was a huge hit, so I cooked one for everyone. With only 15 minutes and a few ingredients, you can prepare a burger that tastes nearly identical to the Travis Scott burger at McDonald’s.
INGREDIENTS
A hamburger requires a quarter-pound of meat and the standard condiments. If you want your burger to seem as authentic as possible, you must use sesame seed buns.
- In terms of flavor, Pepperidge Farm’s Sesame Seed Hamburger Buns are unrivaled.
- Obtain thick-cut smoked bacon to maximize the caramelized flavor of applewood.
- For the juiciest and tastiest burger, use 70 percent lean and 30 percent fat ground beef. This burger is created with an 80/20 ratio of ground chuck and pork.
- Add paprika for color, as well as salt and pepper to taste.
- However, I prefer a sharp cheddar cheese to the standard American cheese on an American burger.
- My opinion is that Heinz ketchup is the best.
- In addition to yellow mustard, wholegrain mustard or Dijon mustard can elevate the flavor of your burger.
- White onion I prefer red onions over yellow onions for burgers, but both are good.
- A jar of circular, wavy-cut dill pickle slices is a nice item to have.
- Iceberg and Romaine salads work nicely for shredding, but any salad will suffice.
How to make Travis Scott Burger?
- If you preheat your frying pan beforehand, you can prepare a delicious bacon and cheeseburger. The entire family will enjoy this burger.
- Toast the bread on both sides in a dry pan or skillet over medium heat until beautifully toasted. The flavor of your buns will be enhanced by melting garlic powder into butter. Warm the bread before placing the first slice of American cheese on it (just when it is removed from the pan). Putting someplace secure.
- Add the bacon strips to a skillet heated over medium-high heat. Two to three minutes should be sufficient for both parties. Place the cooked bacon on a plate or tray lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil.
- While the bacon is cooking, prepare quarter-pound hamburger patties. After forming the meat into a ball, it should be shaped into a circular. Add salt and pepper to the burger before serving it on a bun.
- After seasoning the initial side of the meat, season the second side with salt and pepper. Cook the hamburger for three to four minutes per side over medium heat.
- Time to melt the second slice of American cheese atop the hamburger patty. Cover the pan with a metal lid for approximately 30 seconds to accelerate the melting process. Begin assembling your burger in the skillet you just removed from the heat.
- On the bottom half of the sandwich, the hamburger and cheese are placed. The burger now contains cheese on both sides.
- On top of the burger meat and cheese, place the bacon and lettuce.
- Spread approximately equal amounts of ketchup and mustard on the upper half of the bread. After adding pickles and onions to the burger, cover it with a lid. Serve as quickly as possible.
The Travis Scott Special includes a Sprite and a side of barbecue-sauced french fries. Travis claims that his lunch was “ON FIRE!”
Put the burger in its paper wrapper in the microwave for 30 seconds to achieve the “steamed bun” appearance associated with fast food.
