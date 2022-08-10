Top 10 Open World Games For Pc You Need To Play In 2022

There are a lot of great games coming out in 2022, but if you’re looking for something truly special, check out our list of the top 10 open-world games to play. From huge sandbox games to more intimate exploration games, there’s something for everyone on this list.
Here Are The Top 10 Best Open-World Games For PC:
1. “Elder Scrolls VI”, 2. “Borderlands 3”, 3. “GTA VI”, 4. “Cyberpunk 2077”, 5. “Far Cry 6”, 6. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”, 7. “Saints Row 5”, 8. “Watch Dogs 3”, 9. “Just Cause 4”, 10. “Ghost Recon: Wildlands”
1. “Elder Scrolls VI”
In our list of top 10 open-world games here’s the 1st one, Bethesda’s long-awaited sequel to “Skyrim” is finally coming out in 2022, and it looks like it will be worth the wait. Set in the vast and beautiful continent of Tamriel, “Elder Scrolls VI” promises to be one of the biggest open-world games ever made.
With a huge variety of environments to explore, hundreds of quests to undertake, and countless secrets to discover, “Elder Scrolls VI” is sure to be an incredible experience.
2. “Borderlands 3”
In our list of top 10 open-world games borderlands 3 is on 2nd number, Gearbox’s “Borderlands” series is known for its massive open worlds and an insane amount of loot, and “Borderlands 3” looks like it will be the biggest and best entry yet. With a huge number of guns and gear to collect, and a vast array of enemies to battle, “Borderlands 3” is sure to keep you busy for hours on end.
3. “GTA V”
In our list of top 10 open-world games, GTA 5 is on 3rd number, Rockstar’s next entry in the “Grand Theft Auto” series is due out in 2022, and it looks like it will be set in the vast open world of Vice City.
With a massive map to explore, plenty of side missions to undertake, and a whole host of famous faces to meet, “GTA VI” is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the year.
4. “Cyberpunk 2077”
In our list of top 10 open-world games cyberpunk 2077 is on 4th number, CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited RPG finally has a release date, and it looks like it will be one of the most ambitious games ever made. Set in the vast open world of Night City, “Cyberpunk 2077” promises to be an incredible experience. With a huge number of quests to undertake, and a vast array of customisation options, “Cyberpunk 2077” is sure to be one of the most unique games of the year.
5. “Far Cry 6”
In our list of top 10 open-world games Far Cry 6 is on 5th number, Ubisoft’s next entry in the “Far Cry” series is due out in 2022, and it looks like it will be set in the large open world of Yara. With a variety of environments to explore, and a whole host of missions to undertake, “Far Cry 6” is shaping up to be another excellent entry in the series.
6. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”
In our list of top 10 open-world games Assassins creed Valhalla is on 6th number, Ubisoft’s next entry in the “Assassin’s Creed” series is due out in 2022, and it looks like it will be set in the vast open world of Norway. With a huge map to explore, plenty of side missions to undertake, and a whole host of Viking warriors to battle, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” is shaping up to be one of the most exciting games of the year.
7. “Saints Row 5”
In our list of top 10 open-world games Saints Row 6 is on 7th number, Volition’s next entry in the “Saints Row” series is due out in 2022, and it looks like it will be set in the vast open world of Steelport.
With a huge map to explore, plenty of side missions to undertake, and a whole host of insane weapons and vehicles to use, “Saints Row 5” is shaping up to be one of the most over-the-top games of the year.
8. “Watch Dogs 3”
Ubisoft’s next entry in the “Watch Dogs” series is due out in 2022, and it looks like it will be set in the vast open world of London. With a huge map to explore, plenty of side missions to undertake, and a whole host of famous landmarks to visit, “Watch Dogs 3” is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious games of the year.
9. “Just Cause 4”
Avalanche’s next entry in the “Just Cause” series is due out in 2022, and it looks like it will be set in the massive open world of Solis. With a huge map to explore, plenty of side missions to undertake, and a whole host of vehicles and weapons to use, “Just Cause 4” is shaping up to be another excellent entry in the series.
10. “Ghost Recon: Wildlands”
Ubisoft’s next entry in the “Ghost Recon” series is due out in 2022, and it looks like it will be set in the large open world of Bolivia. With a variety of environments to explore, and a whole host of missions to undertake, “Ghost Recon: Wildlands” is shaping up to be another excellent entry in the series.