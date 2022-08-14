Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 Spoilers, Release Date And Time, English Raw Scan, Colour Page

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 is all set to be released on 17th August 2022. Scroll down to know more about Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265, And what will happen next?
Converted into a live-action film as well as an animated television series by Liden Films, the original Japanese manga series has a record of more than 50 million copies in circulation as per reports of January 2022. This science-fiction thriller earned the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the shōnen category in 2020. Let us see what its upcoming chapter number 256 says to its readers.
Tokyo Revengers 264 Recap:
In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 we saw, Mikey looked forward to visiting his mother once a week while fighting other youngsters. He bragged about how his rivals would shed tears whenever they lost to him when he was at the hospital again. His mother said that children are quick to cry, and Mikey inquired if his father did so as well. She wondered if he ever wept in public and came to the conclusion that he was a hopeless individual.
Mikey recognized, however, that she only ever spoke about his father when they were together, yet her grin would always be somewhat different. On one occasion, Shinichiro stopped dinner to inform them that the hospital had phoned with news of their mother’s critical situation. When they got there, they were informed that it was most likely their final meeting with her.
He stated, “I’m a winner.” He bragged about his victories and said that because weaklings do not shed tears, he would not shed any either. Finally, he swore to defend her. However, his mother informed him that he was not strong simply because he had not shed tears, and revealed that he used to be a wailing baby when he was younger. Mikey got enraged while his mother laughed away.
Tokyo Revengers 265 Release Date And Time:
Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 will be released on 17th August 2022, So just sit back and let the makers amaze us again with a spectacular chapter.
- Pacific Time: 9 AM on Wednesday
- Central Time: 11 AM on Wednesday
- Eastern Time: 12 noon on Wednesday
- British Time: 5 PM on Wednesday
Tokyo Revengers 265 Spoilers And Leaks:
currently, we do not have many spoilers regarding Tokyo revengers chapter 265 yet, but according to us, we will be seeing an interaction between Mikey and Kisaki, although we do not know what will be they talking about, we could also expect the Tokyo gang to develop new strategies to take over whole japan/world in Tokyo revengers chapter 265.
Where To Read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265?
Tecake never advises to read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 on any fake platform or website, Tokyo Revengers is published weekly in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. If one wants to read it online, one can purchase it from the Kodansha official website.