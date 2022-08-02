Tiger Woods Turned Down A $700-$800 Million Offer To Compete In The Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Series, According To Its CEO.

According to the tour’s CEO, Tiger Woods was offered an offer worth around $700-$800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. When Tucker Carlson asked him if Woods was offered $700-$800 million to join the LIV Golf series during an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday, former world No. 1 Norman confirmed it.
“That figure was already out there before I became CEO,” Norman agreed. “Yes, the number has been known for some time.
“He’s a needle mover, isn’t he?” you’ll undoubtedly say. “Of course, you’ll look at the greatest of the best,” she says. Tiger had previously been contacted by them before I took over as CEO, so that number is almost certainly in that range.”
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, accompanied by Norman with Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) and Majed Al-Sorour (middle). In June, Norman told the Washington Post that Woods was offered “enormous” sums of money to appear on his show, but he refused. Norman described Woods’ contract as “mind-bogglingly huge; we’re talking about high nine digits.”
The contentious tour has attracted numerous big names from the golfing world to leave the established PGA Tour and DP World Tour to join for substantially larger amounts of money. The idea of a major celebration was born when Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Charl Schwartzel and Martin Kaymer all signed up for the breakaway project. The LIV Golf series is sponsored by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s Crown Prince.
However, many players, including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, have opposed the move, pointing out that it has resulted in a loss of tradition and acceptance of money from a nation with an abysmal human rights record.
In June, Woods explained that he did not agree with the players who had departed.
“I think they’ve abandoned what got them to where they are,” he continued. “Some of these individuals may never have the opportunity to compete in major events. That is a distinct possibility. We don’t know for sure yet. That is up to the various major championship organizations to determine. However, it’s conceivable that some players will never have a chance to compete in a major event or play at Augusta National’s fairways.
Woods makes a shot during his second round at St. Andrews’ 150th Open. But what are players doing for guaranteed money if they aren’t practicing?
“Getting into the dirt and earning it is the incentive? You’re just receiving a large sum of money upfront in order to play a few events and play 54 holes. They’re playing loud music with different atmospheres, which makes it difficult to concentrate.”
“I just don’t see how that move will be beneficial to a lot of these gamers, especially if the LIV organization doesn’t get world-ranking points and the major events alter their selection criteria for entering the competitions,” Woods continued.
“It would be a shame to see some of these young players never get the opportunity to experience it, and I don’t want that,” she continued. “I’m just excited for them.”
Norman’s presence on the splinter tour was also divisive. “I think Greg has done some things that aren’t in our game’s best interests, and we’re returning to perhaps the most historic and traditional site in our sport,” stated Woods. On Sunday, Henrik Stenson won the third event of LIV Golf’s inaugural season at Bedminster, New Jersey. To win $4 million, Jan-Christian finished 11-under par at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey two weeks after he was removed from his Ryder Cup leadership for participating in the series.
In accepting the award, he was flanked by former US President Donald Trump, who owned the course and had been there for the three-day event.