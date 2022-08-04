These Anime’s Will Surely Make You Cry If You Are Missing Your Loved One’s

Love is in the air! If you and your significant other are looking for a romantic anime to watch together, look no further than these top 6 picks. From touching dramas to lighthearted comedies, there’s something for everyone on this list.
1. A Silent Voice
A Silent Voice is a beautiful film about the power of communication and second chances. The story follows Shoya, a former bully who tries to make amends with his victim, a deaf girl named Shoko. It’s an emotional rollercoaster of a film that will leave you both laughing and crying.
2. Your Lie in April
Your Lie in April is a musical drama about a talented pianist named Kousei who has lost the will to play after the death of his mother. He meets a free-spirited violinist named Kaori who helps him rediscover his love for music. This heartwarming story will stay with you long after the credits roll.
3. Clannad
Clannad is a touching story about a high school student named Tomoya who meets a spirited girl named Nagisa. As they get to know each other, they begin to fall in love. However, Nagisa is terminally ill and their time together is limited. This poignant story will stay with you long after you finish watching it.
4. My Love Story!!
My Love Story!! is a hilarious romcom about a tough guy named Takeo who falls head-over-heels for a sweet girl named Rinko. Despite being complete opposites, the two of them just can’t seem to stay away from each other. This feel-good story will have you laughing and cheering for the two main characters.
5. Toradora!
Toradora! is a lighthearted romantic comedy about two high school students who end up living together. Ryuuji is in love with his best friend’s sister, but she only has eyes for his best friend. Taiga is in love with Ryuuji’s best friend, but he only has eyes for her best friend. As the two of them help each other pursue their respective loves, they begin to develop feelings for each other. This charming story will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling.
6. Wolf Children
Wolf Children is a touching drama about a woman named Hana who falls in love with a man who turns out to be a werewolf. They have two children together, both of whom inherit their father’s ability to transform into wolves. As the family tries to live a normal life, they must grapple with the challenges that come with being different. This heartwarming story will stay with you long after you finish watching it.
Whether you’re looking for a touching drama or a lighthearted comedy, these top 6 picks are sure to please. So grab some popcorn and snuggle up with your loved one for a romantic anime night.
