The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Eng Sub

The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 is all set to be released on 26th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8, Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:

The 7th episode of Lucifer and the biscuit hammer will be released on 20th August 2022. The series follows Yuhi Amamiya, a college student who is anti-social and tries to stay out of other people’s business.

One day, he awakes to find a little lizard in his room. He is a chosen magic warrior destined to assist the princess in defeating the magician, according to the lizard. The world’s destruction is being plotted by the mage.

The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 7 Preview:

Also Read: She Hulk Season 1 Episode 2 Release Date

In this week’s episode, we saw Yuuhi winning over his fear of death. He is all set to go plus extra now. We also saw how Shinonome Hangetsu’s abilities are becoming a boon for him. His abilities are now able to help him for good. Yuuhi also encounters the beast king in the episode.

This encounter is divided equally throughout the 3 upcoming episodes. These connected episodes are extremely fun for us to watch. We know Beast King to be one of the strongest characters in this anime.

The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 Release Date:

The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 will be released on 26th August 2022, so sit back and wait for the makers to amaze us again, you can also tell us your perspective regarding The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 in the comment section.

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 Release Time:

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM PT (August 25)

Central Time: 12:00 AM CT (August 25)

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM ET (August 25)

India Time: 10:30 PM IST (August 25)

Japan Time: 2:00 AM JST (August 26)

The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 7 Countdown:

Countdown

The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Episode 8 Spoilers:

Also Read: The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 17 Release Date

Lucifer and the biscuit hammer are gaining an audience with each episode. The last episode was a delight for the fans as Yuuhi has finally come over his fear of death. He is all set to go plus extra. He also encounters the beast king in the episode. This encounter will continue in Lucifer and the biscuit Hammer episode 8. In the following episode, the beast king is one of the strongest characters.

The Lucifer And Biscuit Hammer Characters:

The characters are Yuhi Amamiya voiced Junya Iwase, Samidar Asahina voiced Naomi Ozora and Mikazuki Shinonme voiced Gen Sato. Soichiro Nagumo voiced Tetsu Inada. Yayoi Hakudo voiced Aya Inada. Mutusumi Tamura voiced Taiyo Acane. Hyo Shimaki voice Yoshitsugu.