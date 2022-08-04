The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Battle Between Gabriel And Maou

The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4 is all set to be released on 4th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4, Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
This is a Japanese novel trilogy penned by Satoshi Wagahara, with illustrations by Oniku. ASCII Media Works has published the series in Japan, while Yen Press has published the series in North America.
It was also adapted into an anime television series, which aired in seasons 1 and 2 (ongoing). It’s a comedy fantasy show.
Previously On The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 Episode 3:
We saw The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 3 was completely shot in an amusement park with all the characters present. In the amusement park, Emilia and Maou had a small conversation where Maou was found saying that he will continue helping the demons even if he doesn’t join the group officially. Later when Maou left for a few minutes, Emilia met a white-haired lady who actually came to warn Emilia about Gabriel. Also, the lady helps Alas Ramus during the absence of Maou. When Maou returns, Emilia orders Maou to tell her very small detail about Alas Ramus. Now Maou tells her that the white hair woman is actually an angel who saved her previously from the other demons. Maou also reveals that the white hair angel might be Yesod who had died long ago. Just after this scene, they both get a call from Gabriel mentioning that they have captured Bell and Urushihara. Now Emilia recalls that the white hair girl did aware of this incident coming. Gabriel tells that he will of course leave the two if he gets a holy sword. Maou gets ready to defeat Gabriel and free the two. But he tells Emilia to stay back at his place only and leaves her alone to face Gabriel and his team.
The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:
The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4 Will be released on 4th August 2022, i.e Today.
The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4 Release Timings:
- 10:30 a.m. ET
- 9:30 a.m. CT
- 7:30 a.m. PT
The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers And Assumptions:
Although the raw scans and spoilers have not yet released but can predict what might happen in The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4. The last episode ended with Maou leaving in search of Gabriel. Now in this upcoming episode, we will get to see the fight between Gabriel and Maou. The question arises “Will Maou defeat Gabriel and achieve to free Bell and Urushihara?” To know the answer, let’s wait for the official release of the latest episode.
Where Can I Watch The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2?
Tecake never advises you to read any manga on any fake platform or website. Watching or reading any anime from fake websites might get your phone hacked or charge unnecessary fines. Hence you can watch The Devil Is A Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 4 On Crunchyroll.
