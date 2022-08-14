Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers And Watch Online

Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1 is going to release on Friday 18th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more.
What Is Tekken: Bloodline All About?
It is clear from the narrative that the series will span between Tekken 2 and Tekken 3, when Jin was training with his mother, Jun Kazama, on the outskirts of Yakushima. As a result, Tekken: Bloodline will follow the young fighter’s (with Ogre as the main adversary) loss and how he was trained by Heihachi Mishima under severe command.
Are you prepared for the next war? Tekken: Bloodline may follow in the footsteps of Castlevania and Cuphead, whose Netflix series is highly recommended, but not so much that of Resident Evil, which according to our review is “an accident that isn’t Umbrella’s fault.”
We’ll have to wait and see how both Tekken and the new Netflix Sonic series develop, two excellent video game projects on which the platform is based.
When Will Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1 Release?
Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1 Will be released on 18th August 2022, So sit back and wait for the makers to amaze us again.
Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1 Countdown:
What Will Happen In Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1?
Currently, we do not have any spoilers regarding what will happen in Tekken: Bloodline episode 1, But according to us the animated series will be following up with the original game storyline, which means we can see a fight between Jin Kazama and Heihachi Mishima
Tecake does not recommend you to watch CTekken: Bloodline Episode 1 on any fake platform or website, You can watch Tekken: Bloodline Episode 1 on Netflix.