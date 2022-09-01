Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Midnights’: A Travelogue of Fears and Fantasies

When Taylor Swift revealed that her new album “Midnights” will be released on October 21 it immediately went viral online.

At the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 on Sunday, pop diva Taylor Swift won the video of the year for her song “All too well (10 minutes version)”. Taylor announced the release of her new album while giving the victory speech. I thought it could be amusing to mention that my brand-new album is coming out on October 21 and that I will reveal more at midnight if you were going to be so kind as to give it to us.

Swift gave fans a first glimpse at Midnights’ cover art on Instagram, teasing a total of 13 tracks. The tracks, whose titles have not yet been made public, will be divided into two sections, with the first six songs going on Side A and the second half on Side B.

At the VMAs, in addition to winning “Video of the Year,” Swift also took home the prizes for Best Longform Video and Best Direction for her work on All Too Well-10 Minute Version-Version. Taylor’s (re-recorded version of Red).

“A compilation of songs composed in the middle of the night, a voyage through terrors and lovely dreams,” is how the album is characterized.

Are You Excited About The New Album?

Is October 21 Significant For Taylor Swift And Harry Styles?

Taylor Swift doesn’t believe in coincidences, as we all know at this point. Oct. 21 may not seem to be very noteworthy, but it does fall on a couple of other significant dates in pop culture.

The premiere of the movie My Policeman, which stars Swift’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, on October 21 is arguably the most important development. The 2014 song “Style” from the 1989 album, according to fan speculation, was about Swift’s relationship with Styles. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE RELEASE DATE OCTOBER 21? tell us in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naomi Judd’s Cause Of Death Revealed