Shadowverse Flame Episode 19 Release Date And Spoilers: Subaru vs Mimori (Part 2) – Man’s Weakness Revealed

Shadowverse Flame Episode 19 is all set to be released on 5th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Shadowverse Flame Episode 19, Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
On April 2, 2022, the TV anime series Shadowverse Flame began airing. Currently running a manga adaptation of the show is the monthly Corocoro Comic.
The anime was created by Zexcs, which also produced the plot. Keiichiro Kawaguchi directed the show and handled the script. The series’ composition was done by Rintaro Isaki and Deko Akao, with Hiroki Harada designing the characters and composing the music. The anime was previously aired on TV Tokyo from April 7, 2020, to March 23, 2021. It is now available worldwide via Crunchyroll in 24 languages.
What Happened In Shadowverse Flame Episode 18?
The first scene starts with a violent fight between Light and Alice. On the other hand, Subaru is seen talking to a young lady and a man. The young lady later turns out to be Mimori Amamiya who is completely new in the high school. But unfortunately, the lady got into a fight with the man while expressing her true feelings which apparently was very well understood by Subaru.
The next scene again shows the fight that started between Subaru and Mimori. Now Mimori decides to act more aggressively to seek the attention of Subaru. But even after provoking them, Subaru tends to keep his calmness and starts making fun of her. On the other hand, Itsuki is in constant search of a person who has used Bloodcraft previously and is aware of the Seven Shadows.
During this search, she makes a friend named Demonia who was initially treated like a king just to calm him down. Demonia feels very scared just because of the fact that he was previously abandoned by his first master. The episode ends with a man confronting his unique weaknesses.
Shadowverse Flame Episode 19 Release Date:
Shadowverse Flame Episode 19 will be released on 6th August 2022, The release date has been officially announced and we can expect that there won’t be a rescheduled date.
Shadowverse Flame Episode 19 Release Timings:
- Pacific Time: 6:00 PM PDT (August 5)
- Central Time: 8:00 PM PDT (August 5)
- Indian Time: 6:30 AM IST (August 6)
- Japan Time: 10:00 PM JST (August 6)
Shadowverse Flame Episode 19 Countdown:
Shadowverse Flame Episode 19 Spoilers And Leaks:
The spoilers for episode 19 of the series have not yet been released. But we can predict what might happen in the upcoming episode. The episode might start with the continuation of the fight between Subaru and Mimori. In the next scene, we will get to know the actual weaknesses of the man. Lastly, Itsuki will get hold of a permanent solution for Demonia.
Where Can I Watch Shadowverse Flame Online For Free?
Shadowverse Flame episode 7 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which is the official online streaming platform for anime. These online platforms have also helped to boost anime’s popularity by making it easier for binge-watchers to catch up on their favorite shows.
Frequently Asked Questions Shadowverse Flame :
Q1. How many episodes will be there in the anime Shadowverse Flame?
Ans: There will be a total of 48 episodes in the series Shadowverse Flame.
Q2. Where can I watch Shadowverse Flame?
Ans: You can watch Shadowverse Flame only on Crunchyroll.
Q3. How many classes are there in the Shadowverse Flame?
Ans: There is a total of seven classes in the Shadowverse Flame.
Q4. Will Shadowverse Flame have a second season?
Ans: Till now there is no news of Shadowverse Flame having a second season as the first season is just going to premiere it 19th episode.