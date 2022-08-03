Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 Release Date And Raw Scans: War Preparation

Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 is all set to be released on 5th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Second Life Ranker Chapter 128, Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
The fantasy fiction web novel Ranker Who Lives in Second Life is written by Nong Nong, a Korean author, and adapted into a manhua/Webtoon by Sa Doyeon. Yeon-woo had a twin brother who vanished five years ago. His brother’s pocket watch has been returned to him one day.
However, upon closer inspection, he discovered a secret diary inside of which was written, “I suppose I’ll be dead by the time you read this.”A place where the living and dead mixed together, a world where several universes and dimensions intersected. His brother had been killed by treachery while climbing up the tower in this world. Even if Yeon-woo discovered the truth, he chose to climb the tower with his brother’s diary. In the game, Yeon-woo is a player who has joined forces with his family in order to take down the Obelisk Tower and exact vengeance on those that killed his brother.
What Happened In Second Life Ranker Chapter 127?
Also Read: Max Level Hero Has Returned Chapter 97 Release Date
Second Life Ranker Chapter 127 is considered to be the second part of ‘war preparation’. Chapter 127 started with a very angry Saber God. He almost destroyed everything in his room but then also he was burning with anger. His main concern was about his son’s condition. He was tremendously worried about his weak, soft-hearted son who was been tortured continuously. It was obvious that a soft-hearted, weak child might not be able to accept that tremendous torture.
He later claims himself to be a bad father and wishes to be a great powerful father and rescue his son from the hands of the torture he is facing. With so many insecurities and sadness, he locked himself into his room, completely alone. He decided not to face the World again. But just after he locked himself, a strong presence which he definitely could feel was standing behind the door. When he went on to see, astonishingly the presence disappeared as if there was no one standing from the beginning. This started giving the Sober God too many negative vibes.
Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 Release Date:
Also Read: Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 92 Release Date
Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 will be released on August 05, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and hopefully, there won’t be any rescheduling of the release date.
Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 Countdown:
Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 Release Timings:
Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1056 Early Spoilers
The release timing for Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 will be different for different countries because of the various time zones. The different release timings have been updated below:
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM on Friday
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM on Friday
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon on Friday
- British Summer Time: 5 PM on Friday
Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 Spoilers And Leaks:
Also Read: The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 131 Release Date
Although the spoilers have not yet been released, we can obviously predict what can happen in the upcoming chapter. Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 is considered to be the third part of the ‘war preparation’.
We are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming chapter as we all want to know what actually happened to Sober God’s child. Sober God will of course go to any extent to rescue his beloved son in this chapter.
Where Can I Read Second Life Ranker Online?
Also Read: A Couple Of Cuckoos Episode 15 Release Date And Time
Tecake never advises you to read any manga on any fake platform or website., Hence we will highly recommend you to read Second Life Ranker Chapter 128 series only on Tapas.io & ManhwaBookShelf.com which is actually the legal and authentic site for this manga series.
Frequently Asked Questions About Second Life Ranker
Q1. Who is the strongest in ‘Second Life Ranker’?
Ans: Bivasbat is the strongest of all in the Second Life Ranker.
Q2. By whom is Second Life Ranker written?
Ans: The writer of the anime Second Life Ranker is Nong Nong.
Q3. Are Edora and Yeon Woo in love with each other?
Ans: Yes, Edora and Yeon Woo are in life with each other. Previously Edora had kissed Yeon Woo which led them to start their relationship.