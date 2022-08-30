Saitama vs Goku: Who Will Win Between The Two?

Saitama vs Goku who is more powerful? This question just randomly pops into our heads, don’t they? Don’t worry we got you with all the theories we’ll conclude with something fun for sure!

The overall strength scaling of characters versus Goku from Dragon Ball is one of the most enduring and contentious arguments in all of anime. In fact, this is so well known that the animanga community has adopted the term “can they defeat Goku however” as a meme.

Why Saitama is More Powerful Than Goku

When compared to Goku, Saitama’s strength is sometimes questioned by fans. For instance, Goku is a member of the alien warrior species known as the Saiyan and can transform into a Super Saiyan to increase his power. Saitama is also a typical human being. But Saitama’s might is beyond comprehension.

Saitama from One Punch Man is more powerful than Goku from Dragon Ball because of his untapped potential. Saitama performs 100 sit-ups, compared to Goku’s trillion sit-ups in his basic form. MUI Goku could kill Saitama with ease.

FEW REASONS

Goku has unending power, “battle after the fight.”

The energy of Saitama appears to be steady or concealed.

Goku is able to fly and breathe outside of the atmosphere of the planet.

Saitama has only engaged in combat with one deserving interstellar foe.

Goku has engaged in battle with several cosmic foes.

Goku has a number of lethal energy “distance combat” attacks.

Saitama is only effective in hand-to-hand fighting.

Saitama can only move quickly, but Goku possesses rapid teleportation.

Since the two anime characters would be engaging in a crossover showdown, a fight between Goku and Saitama would really be a clash of the giants. As Goku continues to develop into a defensive behemoth that even Saitama can’t touch in a hypothetical confrontation, his weakness to the unassuming superhero’s powerful punch may become meaningless.



ALSO READ: What Is Gohan’s New Form Called And How Powerful Is It?