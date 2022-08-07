Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 Release Date & Time, Spoilers, Countdown & Where to Watch

Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 is all set to be released on 13th August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:
Yuuya is a lazy Idol who got into the business to make easy money. However, the fanservice, shows, and other activities were not what he had in mind. He is notorious for his emotionless movements and lack of fanservice. He is one of Zings’ two Idols, although he isn’t particularly well-known.
When he was making his way to the top, he had a close encounter with death when he met Asahi, a ghostly Idol who was lost in the human realm. She was young and gorgeous, and she ruled Japan. She was killed in a vehicle accident approximately a year before her encounter with Yuuya. It’s because of her burning desire to become an Idol and satisfy the demands of her fans that she couldn’t pass out. Yuuya was the first one to discover her, and he occasionally offered his body to her.
So she needed to have his body for her to utilize as an idol, and he made a deal with her that he would offer it up for her to use as an idol; there you have it. But things started going horribly wrong!
Previously In Phantom Of The Idol Episode 06:
Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.
Phantom Of The Idol Episode 6 began with the fans eagerly waiting for the start of the festival. When on one side Yuuva is pressurized about Setouchi and Hikaru, on the other side Hikaru’s complete attention is on Asahi. Hikaru is so mad about Asahi that he considers himself to be one of the greatest admirers of Asahi. Now when the festival started Asahi noticed that Yuuva did not have her own steps. Rather she was continuously following and copying Asahi’s steps which at some point disappointed Asahi.
]But later to calm herself she made herself understand that Yuuva was a great admirer of her and hence copied all her steps. Seeing this Setouchi Hikaru became more careful and asked Yuuva to stop copying his steps during the festival. Besides this, he also tried his level best to perform well and become one of Asahi’s idols. But at the end of the episode, we saw that Yuuva gets disqualified from the show because of cheating and copying. To take revenge on Hikaru, he reveals his secret of admiration to Asahi.
Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 Release Date:
Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 will be released on 13th August 2022, So just sit back and let the makers amaze us again with a spectacular chapter.
Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 Countdown:
Phantom Of The Idol Episode 07 Spoilers And Leaks:
Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 will be full of drama and conflicts. Since Yuuva has been disqualified, he decides to take revenge on Hikaru. Since Yuuva has already revealed Hikaru’s secret, now the question comes that what step will Asahi take?
Will Hikaru’s dream of becoming an idol end here only? As far as we know Yuuva, whatever the consequences are, Yuuva will not sit back. He is going to trigger Hikaru and Asahi continuously. To know all the details of the episode, definitely watch the episode on its official release date.
Where Can I Watch Phantom Of The Online For Free?
Tecake does not recommend you to watch Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 on any fake platform or website, You can watch Phantom Of The Idol Episode 7 on Crunchyroll.
Frequently Asked Questions About Phantom Of The Idol:
Q: When did Phantom of The Idol release?
Ans: The first episode of Phantom Of The Idol got released on July 02, 2022.
Q: What is the genre of the series Phantom Of The Idol?
Ans: The genre of the series Phantom Of The Idol is comedy.
Q: Will there be any season 2 of the series Phantom Of The Idol?
Ans: Right now there is no news of any season 2 of the series Phantom Of The Idol as season 1 recently got released.