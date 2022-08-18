Overload Season 04 Episode 08 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Overload Season 04 Episode 08 is all set to be released on 23rd August 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Overload Season 04 Episode 08 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, English Dub, and more:

Overlord is a Japanese anime series based on the light book series written by Kugane Maruyama. On May 8, 2021, a fourth season and an anime movie were announced to cover the series Holy Kingdom Arc. And Overlord season 4’s previous episode just aired, and fans are already anticipating the next one.

Overload Season 04 Episode 08 Release Date And Time:

Overload Season 04 Episode 08 is all set to be released on 23rd August 2022, The release date has been officially announced and we can expect that there won’t be a rescheduled date.

10 PM JST

6 AM PT

9 AM ET

2 PM BST

3 PM CEST

Overload Season 04 Episode 08 Countdown:

Countdown

Overload Season 04 Episode 08 Spoilers:

The first scene that we can expect from the upcoming episode is the negotiation scene. In this episode, we will get to know the results of the agreement between Riyuro and the two girls Shalltear and Aura. Also, Riyuro will get many unknown facts about the dwarves. Stay tuned to know what actual facts did Riyuro discover.

Overload Season 04 Episode 08 Preview:

Episode 07 of the series Overlord Season 04 was titled “Dragon King of Frost”. In the last episode, Riyuro met with the Frost Dragon Oratherdak. In this episode, he discovered the fact that the dwarves have been possessed with some aggressive powers for a long time. To dig into the facts of the dwarves, he decided to collect some information from Oratherdark as he previously had ruled over them.

On the other hand, Riyuro had different plans for the war. He ordered his 60000 militants to get away from the outskirts of the royal capital as soon as possible. Leaving this behind, the episode ended with hardcore negotiations between the two girls Shalltear and Aura and Riyuro.

Watch Overload Season 4 Online:

Tecake does not recommend you to watch Overload Season 4 Episode 6 on any fake platform or website, You can watch Overload Season 4 Episode 6 on Crunchyroll.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Series Overload

Q1.Is Sebas a human in the series Overload Season 04?

Ans: Yes Sebus is a human in the series Overload Season 04.

Q2. Will there be a season 4 of the series Overload Season 04?

Ans: Yes, there is a season 4 for the series Overload Season 04 which has been premiered on July 05, 2022.

Q3. Is Overload canceled?

Ans: Yes, in the year 2021, it got permanently shut down. But in 2022 it again got aired.