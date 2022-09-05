One Piece Film: Red Will Not Be Cannon To The Anime!! Here’s Why?

Will One Piece Film: Red be cannon to the anime or not? This is one of the most asked questions these days. Scroll down to know all about whether One Piece Film: Red Will Not Be Cannon To The Anime or not.

When compared to the other major anime productions, One Piece has one of the largest legacies. The primary anime series and the movies have both consistently met expectations, raising the standard. The new film must now demonstrate its mettle on the battlefield. One Piece: Red, the most recent movie in the series, is already the subject of speculation among fans.

One Piece Film: Red, which will be the fifteenth One Piece film, is anticipated by fans.

Like the 14 other One Piece movies that have been published so far, this one will not be canon. The situation is not so straightforward, though, since viewers are recommended to see this film because Eiichiro Oda is an expert at foreshadowing. It’s very likely that the most recent movie in this series will include canon material. Since Shanks hasn’t been thoroughly developed as a character, the entire movie will be on him.

When Will One Piece Film: Red Release WorldWide?

We don’t currently have a lot of information on One Piece Film: Red’s story. In particular, the film won’t be a literal adaptation of the manga but rather a unique tale in which the Straw Hats will take part in a “music festival” on an as-yet-unnamed island. The team behind One Piece Film: Red claims that Eiichiro Oda is more involved with the film than ever before, even more so than in Strong World.

On August 6, 2022, One Piece Film: Red will be released in Japan. The movie has not yet received a date for its worldwide distribution. The movie’s supporters hope that the international release won’t be too distant behind the first one. Given that Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece will mark its 25th anniversary in 2022, a new film was almost certainly going to be created to commemorate the event.

Recently We found out this tweet which says that according to Shimizu, One piece film: red will not be cannon:

According to Shimizu, Film RED will seemingly not be canon in terms of manga timeline continuity, but suggests that canon information may be revealed in it, which might include stuff that Oda originally planned for Shanks in the manga: https://t.co/8LttUU7nXS pic.twitter.com/Jd6LjU2u4T — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) February 3, 2022

What Do You Think Will Happen In This Plot Of One Piece? Or is this all a lie and the film will be totally canon? tell us in the comment section below.

