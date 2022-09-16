One Piece Chapter 1060 Spoilers: Destruction Ahead For Lulusia Kingdom

The anime One Piece has always been at the top of the list. The craziness the fans show particularly for “One Piece” can’t be compared with any other anime. Today chapter 1060 has created more hype.

This chapter can be considered to be one of the most wanting and exciting chapters of all. Fans have gone crazy about the spoilers for the upcoming chapter. Although too many spoilers have not been released, we can say that there are few spoilers that will actually excite you.

One Piece manga chapter 1060 will be released around the world on Sunday, September 18th.

One Piece Chapter 1060 International Release Timings As confirmed by Manga Plus.

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM (September 19th)

One Piece Chapter 1060 Spoilers

This upcoming exciting chapter will be all about the main character of the manga “Luffy”. The upcoming chapter 1060 is titled “Luffy’s Dream”. The whole chapter will be revolving around Luffy’s new facts and ideas.

The upcoming chapter will start with Luffy’s surprising reaction. Luffy will be found very surprised after hearing the demise of King Cobra from Sabo. He will have an expressionless face which will clearly say how much unaware he was of the fact. On the other hand, Robin and Luffy made a plan together to defeat the Revolutionary army and save the World.

In the next moment, we will see Luffy sharing his old dreams of visiting Alabasta. While Luffy was expressing his dreams, Zoz interrupts and tells him to stop right at that point to remind Luffy that Vivi is not present and he should share his dreams when he is present amongst them.

The chapter will end with Sabu’s revelation. Sabu informs someone through a call that he has reached his destination which is the Lulucia Kingdom. He also informs the other person that some unknown person has captured the throne currently. Also, Imu will play a great role in this chapter as he will also reach the Lulucia Kingdom by following the map.

Also, a lot more weird incidents will take place in the Lulucia Kingdom which has not yet been revealed. To know every detail of the chapter, stay tuned to know what happens in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1060 Twitter Spoilers:

it’s killing me that Luffy knows buggy is ass and nobody is listening to him😂😭 #ONEPIECE1060 pic.twitter.com/6JmxvsM5Y8 — Punk juju 🩸 (@punk_juju) September 15, 2022

ALSO READ: What Episode Does Luffy Defeat Rob Lucci?