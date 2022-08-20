My Dress Up Darling Chapter 80 Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown And Read Manga Online

My Dress Up Darling Chapter 80, which will be published on August 21st, 2022, is all geared up. Scroll down to learn more about the My Dress Up Darling Chapter 80 release date, Spoilers, Preview, and where I can read it.

The manga was adapted into a live-action film and an animated television series directed by Keisuke Shinoha and written by Yoriko Tomitabyra.

The first series was created by Shinichi Fukuda and published by Square Enix and its English publisher is Square Enix, Imprint Gangan Comics, Magazines Young Gangan, and Demographic Seinen. Original publication from January 19, 2018, to the present. It has 9 volumes. My Dress Up Darling is a romance, slice of life, and comedy anime.

My Dress Up Darling Chapter 79 Recap:

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 365 Release Date

My Dress Up Darling Chapter 79 consisted of various emotional scenes. Firstly Kitagawa Sun was extremely embarrassed about her past actions. Since Kitagawa Sun has a massive crush on Gojou Kun, she was extremely keen on the sleepover. But on the night of the sleepover, Kitagawa behaved very weirdly as she expected that something romantic might happen between them. But neither Gojou Kun’s mood nor his intentions were related to any sort of romanticism.

Seeing her weird actions, he was very much uncomfortable that night. Later when Kitagawa understood this, it was too late for her. Understanding her mistake, she wanted to talk to Gojou Kun and solve the misunderstanding. The chapter ended with Kitagawa thinking about how can she confess her feelings that she likes him too much and wanted to continue their closeness.

My Dress Up Darling Chapter 80 Release Date:

Also Read: Fairies Album Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

My dress-up darling chapter 80 will be released on 21st August 2022, So just sit back and let the makers amaze us again with a spectacular chapter.

My Dress Up Darling Chapter 80 Countdown:

Countdown

My Dress Up Darling Chapter 80 Spoilers:

The spoilers for My Dress Up Darling Chapter 80 have not yet been released. The spoilers will release two days earlier than it’s the original release date. We will update the spoilers once the spoilers get released.

Read My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 79 Online:

Tecake never advises you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read My dress-up darling chapter 79 on Square Enix’s website.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Series My Dress Up Darling

Q: Did the anime My Dress Up Darling get canceled?

Ans: Yes, due to lack of popularity, the anime ‘My Dress Up Darling” got canceled after releasing 12 episodes.

Q: Is My Dress Up Darling On Netflix?

Ans: Yes, My Dress Up Darling is on Netflix.

Q: Did Marin and Gojo get together?

Ans: Yes, in chapter 62, Marin and Gojo confess their feelings for each other.