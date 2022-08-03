Must Watched K-drama’s If You Are Want To Experience Hallyu Wave

If you are a fan of Korean dramas, then you definitely have a list of your favorite shows. However, if you are new to the Korean drama world, then you might be wondering which ones are the best to watch. Here is a list of the top 6 Korean dramas that you should definitely check out!
1. Descendants of the Sun
This drama is definitely one of the most popular Korean dramas out there. It tells the story of a soldier who falls in love with a doctor while they are both working in a war zone. The chemistry between the two lead actors is undeniable and the story will keep you hooked from beginning to end.
2. Goblin
Goblin is another hugely popular Korean drama. It tells the story of a goblin who is trying to find his human bride so that he can become human himself. Along the way, he meets a girl who helps him on his journey and the two of them fall in love. The drama is full of romance, comedy, and action, making it an all-around great show to watch.
3. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
This drama is a bit different from the others on this list as it focuses on the sport of weightlifting. It follows the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a weightlifter and her journey to achieve her goal. The drama is inspirational, heartwarming, and will definitely make you laugh.
4. The Heirs
The Heirs is another drama that is full of romance and action. It tells the story of a group of rich kids who are attending an elite high school. While there, they all start to fall in love with each other and the drama follows their relationships. The Heirs is a great drama to watch if you are looking for something romantic and exciting.
5. Marriage, Not Dating
This drama is a bit more light-hearted than the others on this list. It follows the story of a man who doesn’t want to get married but his family keeps setting him up on blind dates. He then meets a woman who is also not interested in marriage and the two of them start to date. Marriage, Not Dating is a funny and romantic drama that you will definitely enjoy.
These are just a few of the many great Korean dramas that you can watch. If you are looking for a good drama to watch, then definitely check out one (or all) of these shows! You won’t be disappointed.
6. Boys Over Flowers
This drama focuses on the life of Lee Min Ho, who is one of South Korea’s most well-known actors. It was his outstanding work as Gu Jun Pyo in this show that catapulted him to international fame. Geum Jan Di (Cinderella and the Four Knights) is a poor yet energetic student who transfers from a local high school to prestigious Shinhwa High School. Leading the social life at Shinhwa is a powerful and haughty group of males known as F4, led by Gu Jun Pyo.
There is instant animosity between Jun Pyo and Jan-Di from their first accidental encounter. Jan Di is disgusted by the attention paid to F4, and Jun Pyo annoyed at first, but intrigued by how Jan Di does not seem enthralled by him like everyone else. They start to break down each other’s walls as time goes on, thanks to love triangles, spectacular family confrontations, friendship quarrels, and the rest of high school drama.
While it did not start the Hallyu Wave, Boys Over Drama was a watershed moment in k drama history. Its runaway success was followed by numerous adaptations from other nations as a result of its compelling narrative. It still has a devoted fan base today.