Leonardo Dicaprio And Gigi Hadid Dating? Source Says They Are Getting To Know Each Other

Are Leonardo Dicaprio and Gigi Hadid dating?

Did Leonardo Throw A Party For Gigi And Friends?

Gigi Busy Walking Catwalk For Vogue World

After dating for four years, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio have broken up. Soon after, there are rumors getting trending that Victoria’s Supermodel Gigi Hadid and the Titanic actor are developing a relationship. Although they haven’t yet responded to the rumors, sources close to the couple have talked about Leonardo and Gigi’s friendship.

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly been chasing Hadid, and while they aren’t currently dating, they are at least getting to know each other, according to anonymous sources quoted in both People and Us Weekly. One insider informed People that “they are getting to know one another,” while another said that “Leo is certainly chasing Gigi.” The two of them were reportedly seen partying together in New York City at a Fashion Week afterparty, according to numerous witnesses, Us Weekly reports. Amazingly intriguing!

At the event, which Venus Williams and Kendall Jenner’s ex, NBA star Ben Simmons, also attended, their source said they were seated at the same table.

Gigi Hadid has been busy this week, walking the catwalk for Vogue World and going to The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards, but she still found time to meet her new boyfriend.

leonardo dicaprio and gigi hadid video

The pair—possibly DiGi? They were spotted socializing on Saturday night at an exclusive party hosted by DiCaprio’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft in Soho.

A spy said, “Gigi was with her model pals and Leo was with his male friends and they were all hanging out at a table.” The insider said that the group saw Kodak Black perform while also watching DJ Diplo.

