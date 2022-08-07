Kim Kardashian Has Split With Pete Davidson: Are The Rumours True? Is Age Difference The Reason?

The latest turn in the Kardashian saga is a split. According to various news sources, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. Multiple news outlets, including E! and People, reported the feud on Friday. The separation was said to be mutually amicable due to the distance between them and the fact that they had different jobs. Davidson is filming the film “Wizards!” in Australia, while Kardashian is raising her four youngsters with ex-Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). According to Page Six, their age gap was a major reason for their divorce.
“Kim and Pete are both 28 years old, but they’re in very different places right now,” the source claimed to Page Six.
“Pete is a free spirit who demands that Kim fly to New York, or wherever he happens to be, on a moment’s notice. However, Kim has four children and it isn’t that simple. She needs to focus on the kids.”
Davidson and Kardashian met when she hosted an episode of “SNL” while he was a cast member. They began dating in October 2021, and they were frequently seen holding hands before announcing their relationship in March 2022. Because of their significant profiles, much of their relationship has been in the public eye. Davidson has a checkered past when it comes to dating famous people in show business, including a short engagement to singer Ariana Grande.
Kim Kardashian ended her relationship with Ye in 2021 and was granted legal separation a few months later. Around the same time, she came out as dating Davidson.
Despite their breakup, Davidson will almost certainly have some physical souvenirs of their relationship. He’s gotten several tattoo tributes to her and has even had Kardashian’s name branded onto his chest.
PETE DAVIDSON AND KIM KARDASHIAN’S AGE DIFFERENCE REVEALED:
Kim and Pete have a 13-year difference in age. They were both born in October, which is an uncommon occurrence. Kim was born on October 21st, 1980, and she will turn 41 this month.
Pete was born on October 28th, 1993, and his 28th birthday was just last month. Kim is a Libra, whereas Pete’s zodiac sign is Scorpio. Some fans were shocked when it was revealed that Kim and Pete have a nine-year age difference, but they are certainly not the first celebrities to have such a gap. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are both 11 years older than their spouses, while Reynolds is 11 years older than Lively. The age difference between Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend Eva Mendes is 9 years.