What to Do First if You Injure Your Back

Back pain can be debilitating in multiple ways. In addition to having to deal with the physical pain, you also may not be able to go to work, take care of your children, or engage in athletic or social activities. Therefore, when an injury arises, knowing how to respond safely and properly is key. Doing so can prevent further injuries and get you on the road to recovery.

Consider If Movement is Appropriate

After some injuries, the best course of action is not to move until medical professionals arrive on the scene. The situation is going to determine whether or not you should move. For example, if you experience a fairly minor injury that you’re familiar with or if you need to move to get out of harm’s way, then do not stay in the same position. On the other hand, when people experience serious injuries, such as the ones sustained in a car crash, they are often advised not to move until medical personnel arrive.

Schedule an Appointment

When you’ve injured your back, schedule a medical appointment right away. You may already have a chiropractor, or you may have to go to your primary care doctor first to get a referral for one. In either case, don’t let the back pain linger. The pain can grow worse over time or could lead to other issues. A chiropractor can prescribe a course of treatment that provides relief in both the short and long term. Further, the chiropractor can talk about strategies to avoid exacerbating the pain.

Plan for Rest

While recovering from the back injury, you need to learn to rest. Speak with your chiropractor about what daily tasks you can and cannot perform as the injury heals. For example, heavy lifting and certain exercises are likely going to be off limits. This back injury does not have to mean your movements are permanently confined, but you do want to recover as soon as safely possible. Keep in mind that some back injuries lead to recurring pain, so you’ll need to speak with the chiropractor about modifications that can be made to your daily routine to reduce the occurrences of the irritation.

Take Your Medication

Prior to the appointment, try taking some over-the-counter pain relievers to help manage the issue. If the chiropractor prescribes a medication, take the pills as instructed. Getting into the habit of taking medication daily can be difficult, especially when you’ve never done so before. Set reminders or alarms on your phone to go off at the time of the day you’re supposed to take the pills.

Learn to Say No

Ultimately, the back injury can take some time to recover from. As you start adding activities back into your routine, recognize what your limits are. For example, if your friend asks you to babysit but you can’t lift the kids, or if your sibling wants to play a sports game that could make the injury worse, say no. Learning how to say no is such an important skill in many areas of life, and you cannot risk your own physical well-being to appease other people.