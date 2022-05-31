Top Affordable Gadgets for Students in 2022

Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, being a college student is much easier with some digital gadgets to help you out. Regardless of what you major in, having access to smart devices and helpful gadgets will make tending to your college tasks much easier. Published data has also shown that 21% of offline and 51% of online students in 2022 want to complete academic activities via mobile devices. Here’s how these gadgets can help you:

Improved productivity when writing/studying

Ability to study or do research on the go

Easier to get in touch with colleagues/professors

Take notes and memorize information more easily

The best thing about today’s digital gadgets is that most of them are quite affordable. You don’t need to buy Apple or Samsung products to be more productive as a college student. Sometimes a trusty Huawei device is just what you need. Let’s take a look at which devices you should look into getting in 2022.

eBook Readers

It’s common knowledge that college students need to go through endless notes, papers, publications, and books as they work on their degrees. By getting an eBook reader, you’ll be able to learn anytime, anywhere, and do so very affordably.

You can use a custom essay writing service to get your papers done on time and based on any notes you’ve taken with your eBook reader. eBook readers have long battery lives and are perfectly suited for both outdoor and nighttime studying.

External Hard Drives

As a student, you’ll likely have to transfer files such as presentations, PDFs, multimedia, and other resources to and from college. Doing so without a trusty external HDD can be difficult, since you may have internet or cloud storage issues on the spot.

Buying an affordable external hard drive with about 1 TB of storage space will cover all your college needs and then some. You’ll even be able to fit some games or other data unrelated to college, given that written documents and PDFs usually don’t take up that much space.

Smart Tablets

Tablets differ from eBook readers for several important reasons. They’re much better suited for multimedia content, and you can do online research on them. They’re not great for extended reading sessions, which is why many college students have both eBook readers and tablets to rely on.

You can buy an essay paper through your smart tablet and have it written by a professional thanks to the tablet’s Android OS, for example. Tablets are great devices to consider buying no matter what you’re studying. You can even use them for gaming, YouTube, and other leisurely activities when you’re not working on college projects.

Portable Charger

If you have any device such as a mobile phone, a tablet, a smartwatch, or anything digital that you rely on daily, getting a portable charger is a must. Portable chargers are a great way to ensure that your device doesn’t fail you when you need it the most.

These chargers come in various capacities, so make sure to get one that fits your device’s needs. You should keep in mind that your portable charger needs charging every once in a while so that it in itself doesn’t turn out to be empty when you need it.

Making Great Use of Affordable Gadgets

Different gadgets will suit your needs better than others, depending on how you spend your days as a college student. If you’re into sports and take supplements to exercise and stay fit, a smartwatch will be perfect for you. Or, if you’re really into reading books in your spare time, an eBook reader will become irreplaceable for you.

Go over the list of devices we’ve outlined and think about which ones click with you the most. Look into buying affordable models of said devices in your local area, and you’ll make your student life that much more enjoyable and easier to manage.