The Most Dangerous Security Mistakes Employees Make

With the whole work-from-home routine in place for almost two years now, organizations have had to constantly deal with greater threats to their digital security. Cybercrime has been on a steady rise, and with employees working from their poorly secured home networks, the chances of being hacked are far higher than before.
While several organizations have taken measures to improve their online security, especially for employees working remotely, there are still several loopholes that hackers can exploit to take advantage of and hold an organization’s Ransome.
It also becomes imperative for employees to be careful about their actions, as one wrong step can put their organization and themselves at personal or financial risk. It can also lead to someone trying to hack SMS without the target phone. This article dives into some of the most common security mistakes and how they can be prevented.
The Most Common Security Mistakes Employees Unknowingly Make
Using Weak Passwords
The first and most common mistake that most employees make is to use a weak password for all their work-related accounts and files. A strong password is often an essential first barrier to prevent a hacker from accessing any information on your devices. On the contrary, a weak one can put all their information at risk of being misused.
The ideal password must be a combination of numerical and alphabetical characters and must also have upper and lowercase letters to increase its complexity.
The only way to keep your organization safe is by having a strict password management policy. This means that every employee must follow the same rules, regardless of how they access log-in systems or whether an account requires sensitive data like passwords from other services for it to be used properly on company property.
The best practice when creating strong passwords would involve using different words each time you enter them into any digital device enabled with two-factor authentication (TFA), including smartphones and tablets.
Lack of Internal Communication Leading to a Conflict in Security Measures
When installing new software, some IT staff members may choose to do it without consulting the rest of their team. This can result in poorly installed programs that could cause problems for your entire network rather than just one employee’s computer system – sometimes, these employees will even install something themselves when they should consult the IT team first.
Another lapse in security measures includes using unsafe public WiFi networks, which are huge hotspots that hackers often use to exploit. However, there are several tips for safely using public WiFi networks.
To prevent any issues from happening like this, we recommend taking proactive measures by letting everyone on your personnel know about all future changes before implementing them, so there are no surprises later down the line – after all, “no good deed goes unpunished.”
Leaving Important Data Vulnerable or Unprotected
Data is the backbone of your company, and if you don’t protect it, then there will be major problems down the road. This includes information like credit card numbers financial statements as well anything else transmitted over an internet connection- so make sure that they stay safe by following these tips:
- Keep up with all email notifications
- Make use of antivirus software
- Turn off reopen loop
Here are six easy ways that an employee could gain access to your network: Lateral movement, getting past perimeter defenses by accessing accounts with elevated privileges, physical presence at the workplace (i.e., nobody guards it as they do outside), multiyear passwords/passwords written on post-It notes and stuck under keyboards during meetings, among many more. It’s essential to keep in mind the best tips for one’s online safety and for that of the organization’s data.
Carelessly Handling Large Chunks of Information
Organizations often deal with large amounts of information, and this is truer or larger organizations that have several departments and employees working on multiple operations. In such situations, it’s critical that information management is given top priority to ensure that it is accessed and used safely at all times. Given below are some of the most likely situations in which employees can potentially carelessly handle sensitive information –
- Accidentally deleting sensitive or crucial/confidential information
- Sending confidential information to people who aren’t a part of the organization.
- Failing to take a backup of important information
- Sharing confidential information via social media rather than through secure channels
In Conclusion
Millions of dollars are lost every year due to human lapses, which makes it essential for organizations across the globe to train their employees about safe practices when handling sensitive and highly confidential data. The smallest mistake can open up serious security threats that could cost you financially as well damage your reputation among competitors abroad.
And to top it all, hackers have various means at their disposal to take advantage of poor security measures, such as using brute-force attacks or spyware, as is demonstrated by the CellTrackingApps website.
In this guide, we listed four major lapses on the employees’ part that often lead to sensitive data being compromised. These are opportunities for you as leaders of your organization with strict guidelines in place that can ensure breach never happens at all!