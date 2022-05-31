The Best Choice: Smart Home Devices for Students

Whether it is the back-to-school season or you’re renovating your college dorm room, smart home devices have become the need of the hour. Earlier, the gadgets for students were restricted to laptops and phones, but today, with the advancement of technology, there are several new smart devices available for students. This helps young minds engage and connect with their family, friends, and the world better, improving the quality of their lives.

College students can customize their rooms with these fantastic devices and make the most of the new technology on the market. However, given so many options to choose from, one is bound to get confused. Read on to know the best smart home devices available for students.

Google Nest

First on our list is Google Nest. Can you ever go wrong with a Google device? You can not build a smart home if you do not include a Google product. Google offers a wide range of intelligent products for its customers, but Google Nest stands out due to its affordability and compatibility. Google Nest Mini allows you to play music and check weather reports while sitting on your couch. You can even ask it questions you are too afraid and embarrassed to ask anyone else. It will answer all your questions, even the silly ones, at the speed of light. You can control this smart device with your voice and connect it to your TV, mobile phone, or any other device. The best thing is, it retails for just $49.

Philips Hue

The second-best choice to invest in, when it comes to a smart device for your home, is the Philips Hue light fixture. This is why this light is so good:

It allows you to control the lighting of your room.

You can change the intensity of light as per your convenience on command.

There is an option to create customized color-coordinated mood lighting – by using the app, you can set the color as per your mood. That means you can now wake up to your room all immersed in soft and dim colors if that is what you like.

It has a minimalistic white design that will fit any room and look esthetically pleasing.

Smart lighting can be pretty expensive. The Philips Hue bulbs are very flexible and work with any smart home device. They cost around $49 per bulb.

Amazon Alexa

Can we really discuss smart devices and not mention the worldwide popular Alexa? Alexa does everything you can expect from a smart home device. It makes each corner of your house smart and easily accessible. From turning off your room lights, changing channels on the TV, replaying your Spotify playlist, you name it and Alexa will do it.

Students are always in a hurry and never really take their health seriously. So, you can also ask Alexa questions like how to improve your nutrition as a college student. Its popularity has led renowned brands across the world to make devices compatible with Alexa. It integrates effortlessly with Philips lights or Samsung devices to name a few. It can also change your room’s temperature, all thanks to the new high-tech thermostats that work seamlessly with Alexa. You can buy your Amazon Alexa starting from $40.

Final words

No one likes to stay in a basic house devoid of any cool and handy digital accessories. Smart home devices are sure to help you improve your apartment and add in the required pinch of technology. These gadgets are affordable, portable, and easily accessible, making them the best choice for college students. Giving your room a makeover was never this easy!