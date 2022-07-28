Should You Pursue a Degree in Molecular Diagnostics?

Science is consistently evolving and shaping the way in which people understand the world around them. From the smartphone in your pocket to the latest medicines and surgeries, not one aspect of life remains untouched by the advancements made in modern science.

One particular area of applied science has been making great waves in the last few decades, irrevocably changing how diseases are treated and samples are analyzed in the laboratory environment. It’s called clinical molecular diagnostics, and it could be the perfect degree for anyone wishing to make a positive impact on society and earn a decent living at the same time.

What Does a Molecular Diagnostic Scientist Do?

By studying samples of RNA and DNA found in cells, a molecular diagnostic scientist can help fight diseases, improve treatments, and identify patients at risk of developing illnesses like Alzheimer’s, cystic fibrosis, and cancer.

Working primarily in a lab setting, a molecular diagnostic scientist plays a key role in the investigation and understanding of the way disease works, and their output helps streamline the laboratory environment during the day-to-day.

Is it a Good Program?

An MS in Clinical Molecular Diagnostics can open up some wonderful opportunities for you as a scientist, including some high-paying and fulfilling jobs. Moreover, completing the degree online can allow you to keep working in your current position, so you don’t have to put your entire life on hold for education’s sake.

With a clinical focus, the MS program can teach you some invaluable transferrable skills that you can apply directly to the laboratory setting, making it the ideal next step for anyone who studied micro-biology, laboratory science, immunology, biochemistry, cytotechnology, or other related fields.

If you feel like standing at the forefront of discovery and applying the full breadth of your scientific knowledge to your everyday role is something that excites you, then it could be the ideal program for you.

A World of Opportunity

Clinical molecular diagnostic scientists can be found working in many different environments, from hospitals to forensic crime labs. Whether working as part of a crime-fighting unit or helping identify diseases to develop more effective medicine, the role is diverse, and plenty of opportunities await.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, molecular diagnostics technicians could expect higher-than-average job growth of 11%, and their average starting salary usually rests at around $57,800 per year as of 2021, making it one of the higher-paying jobs in the clinical lab technician spectrum.

An Evolving Industry

Like with any role that pushes the boundaries of knowledge on a regular basis, consistent evolution is expected. Scientific discovery drives innovation and bolsters the world’s collective knowledge, constantly changing the world as humans know it – all across the planet.

If this notion excites you, pursuing and ultimately obtaining a master’s degree in molecular diagnostics is a superb way to reach a role in this area, improve your existing skillset, and future-proof your career trajectory. It can be tough to know which area of science to commit to, and it is often education that drives the final decision – so make yours count.