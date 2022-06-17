Science Fiction Films That Increase Student’s Desire To Study

Studying is not only about writing essays and completing research papers. It’s also about finding inspiration to learn new things. One of the best ways to do that is by watching science fiction movies.

Fiction is related to creativity, and while it may appear to be far removed from reality, it is tied to science. Besides, it can provide us with a glimpse into the future. Several technologies that we use now were first seen in science fiction films, and what we see in today’s best science fiction films will become a reality in the next few years

The Matrix

Special effects, killer robots, wicked figures, and other elements are included in this film. It’s easily one of the best science fiction action films ever made. The Matrix presents complicated topics in a clear and easy manner. The film discusses the power of voice help; it transports you to another universe and prompts you to consider questions like “Does everything have to be precisely how it is?” Students can learn life changing lessons from this story:

You won’t be able to do anything unless you believe it.

The world isn’t real in the way you think it is.

Everyone makes a mistake the first time they fall.

A superpower is the ability to learn quickly.

It’s not always necessary to have blind faith in yourself.

Always put the truth ahead of convenience.

Interstellar

The movie enters on how there is a need to save humanity due to the overwhelming challenge the Earth’s future faces. To save the world from the global food shortages affecting the inhabitability state of the planet, a NASA physicist, Professor Brand, works toward sending the Earth’s population to a habitable planet in another galaxy. For a safe transportation system, there is a need to task a former NASA pilot, Cooper, to lead a team of researchers in the mission.

Why would Interstellar appeal to students? Interstellar is impressively rated by IMDB (8.7 on 10), making it one of the best English science fiction movies of all time. Its central idea includes the pursuit of knowledge, survival of humanity, time travel, and love. Interstellar is a great movie option for students, particularly those with a science background, as it can help ignite their creative minds, purposely, to be on the edge of the ongoing need to unravel and comprehend novel inventions.

Interstellar features all the essential elements of a science fiction movie, including promoting the interest in science and technology, encouraging to see things differently, enhancing overall knowledge, and highlighting societal and cultural changes. With these unique features, students who want to get hooked on science will find Interstellar appealing.

Fast Color

The delightful and insightful Fast Color by Julia Hart barely fits the superhero movie pattern that the MCU and DCEU have pounded into place over the last two decades.

Instead, it’s an allegory about generations of Black women who are compelled to hide their powers and the rising courage they find in actually taking control. The superhero stuff is cool (and it is), but the movie is more of a sci-fi-inflected, highly realistic

exploration of claiming your power and using it for the betterment. It delivers compelling ideas about matriarchal society, climate change, and generational trauma.

With the help of a talented cast that includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ruth, Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, and David Strathairn, Hart brilliantly transforms a touching family drama into a soaring sci-fi feature founded on actual brilliance. By the end, you get the feeling that you’ve gotten to know movie characters.

The film uses a creative approach to convey crucial ideas concerning generational trauma and the use of power for the betterment of society, making itself very appealing and interesting to students.

Oxygen

Oxygen is a French sci-fi movie directed by Alexandre Aja. Melaine Laurent and Mathieu Amalric are playing the leading roles. This movie is parallel to Rodrigo Cortes’ Buried (2010) in many ways. Mutually these films roam around the theme where a single lead role gets caught in a box with a limited supply of fresh air. However, the idea and aim of the exposition of both movies are different.

These days it’s hard to remain enthusiastic throughout the whole series. This Sci-FI movie is a thriller pack having a good run time. Oxygen can do better by striking the pinpoints of science-fictional notions and relating human survival with the nature of consciousness. Without being biased the director successfully plots and keeps the suspense maintained by unfolding various facts at a good pace. This film interlinks both angst and hopefulness to make a willful concept, especially in pandemic times. Moreover, it is surprising that this movie started before the pandemic but narrates the whole scenario.

Hidden Figures

This is a true story set in the 1960s with three African American women navigating their success stories in the world of science. Fully aware of the segregation laws against the black race in Virginia, these women, geniuses in engineering, mathematics, and physics, built a success story that American history and the science world cannot be forgotten. The trio-themed story shows teamwork. However, these women were ultimately aware of their jobs’ broader stake on the race and gender spectrum. Also, this movie made a pictorial representation of how technology and its advancements could make scientists (human computers) displaced.

Hidden figures took a broader look at individual stories in the community context. This period in the movie was not one of the most shining hours, even for America. Knowing this and seeing this as an opportunity, these women —Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, consistently out-thought and out-performed their white higher-ranked colleagues. Fantastic at their jobs, they were generous with their time, energy, and patience in ways that felt benign, not god-fearing. Also, these women were team players in one of America’s successful science projects — John Glean’s orbit of the Earth.

Just as the name implies, Hidden Figures shows how technology can make life easier. Also, with mathematical equations becoming easier to solve and scientific theories becoming easier to implement, the fear of technology taking over human jobs was a thing. However, the need for science to evolve was something the science world saw as necessary.