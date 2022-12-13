How to Play Online Slots (Beginner-Friendly Guide)

Every day, millions of people log into their online casino accounts to play some slots. If you want to join the club, this beginner-friendly guide can get you started.

Across the internet, there are over 2,000 online casinos.

The number one reason why there are so many online casinos is because of online slots.

People love online slots. In fact, they can’t get enough of them.

No other internet-based game is so fun yet so simple at the same time. As a beginner, you can pick it up within a matter of seconds – you don’t need to be a rocket scientist!

But where do you start when it comes to playing online slots? Read Step 1 and work your way down.

Step 1: Join an Online Casino (But Only If You’re Above the Legal Gambling Age!)

To get started with playing online slots, you need to join an online casino in the US.

However, only do this if you’re above the legal gambling age. In some states, this is 18. In others, it’s 21.

Creating an account usually only takes a couple of minutes. You need to provide your chosen online casino with some personal details (name, title, etc.) as well as proof of age. This is to confirm that you’re over the legal gambling age.

To complete your registration process, you’ll likely be asked to confirm your identity via email or SMS. After doing this, you’ll be ready to enter.

Step 2: Make a Deposit

Next, you’re going to need to make a deposit using either a current account or PayPal. Once you’ve deposited some funds, you can then allocate them to games on the slot machines.

Usually, most online slots allow you to wager as little as $0.10. So, if you were to deposit $5, you would have more than enough money to enjoy plenty of games.

Step 3: Head to the Online Slots

Now, you need to select the online slots from the online casino menu.

When you click on the slots, you’ll likely be asked to choose between a 3-reel and a 5-reel machine. If you’re a beginner, go with a 3-reel, as you’re much more likely to win. As you become more experienced, you can then progress to 5-reel online slots.

Step 4: Click and Spin!

The gameplay is extremely simple with online slots. You simply click the button on the screen and wait to see if luck is on your side. If you want to spin an individual reel, simply click on that reel and then hit the spin button – you get the idea. Fingers crossed, you’ll win lots of games!

Step 5: Look out For Bonuses

During a typical month, an online casino will offer tons of online slots bonuses.

For example, it’s very common for ‘free spins’ to be offered. If you see free spins on offer, make sure to activate them, whether it’s 10 or 100 free spins. This way, you can play on the virtual machines without having to deposit any of your own money – what’s not to love?

Have fun!