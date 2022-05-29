Getting Started with Cybersecurity. Why Do You Need Business VPNs?

Government agencies, advertisers, and hackers (to shock you) may be trying to track your browsing history without your knowing. Your internet service provider may also be keeping records of your activities online and making them available to the highest bidder.

With organizations constantly monetizing the personal data of individuals and breaches happening at an alarming pace, taking adequate steps to secure your online privacy is becoming more important than ever.

This makes using a VPN essential to all internet users, especially businesses because it provides easy-to-use solutions at an affordable rate. VPNs also offer you several other advantages, whether as a freelancer or enterprise owner with remote workers constantly traveling across diverse locations. VPNs allow you to enjoy your privacy and do more online, regardless of your location.

What Is VPN?

A VPN means a virtual private network is a network separated from the rest of the Internet. It offers individuals, government, businesses, and military organizations to access network resources securely and remotely.

VPNs are freemium tools, and it adopts remote access and site-to-site models to function. They also use various encryption services that permit the formation of a secured connection.

VPNs permit two or more networks to be connected. For instance, the branch office of a bank located in Nevada with its headquarters in Texas can connect via the Internet safely and securely to access their resources together because, with a VPN, both locations are connected.

Picture yourself applying for a home loan that requires your paperwork to be snail-mailed back to the corporate headquarters, which may take up to a week! However, with VPNs, the home loan can be reviewed almost instantaneously by the bank’s headquarters despite the distance from the branch office.

What Can A VPN Do?

Every computer system has its unique IP address whenever they’re connected to the Internet, and so it signifies to other computers your location.

A VPN in place changes your IP address and reflects a different location to other internet users. With the new IP address, you can access the streaming libraries available in other countries that you would have probably not been given access to had it been your actual location was revealed.

Here’s a rundown of some things that can be done using a VPN;

Stop online tracking: VPN services offer an encrypted tunnel that prevents your internet service provider from recording data like your browser metadata,

IP address, and your geographical location.

Unblock Streaming Platforms

Some streaming platforms are restricted to certain locations and usually have different libraries created for different regions. With a VPN, you can unblock streaming platforms and access content of your choice anywhere worldwide.

Bypass Censorship

Some governments block or restrict some locations from accessing certain websites and services. However, VPN allows you to bypass censorship and will enable you to access those websites.

You can also use a VPN to connect remotely to a private network, and where a VPN is in place, it creates a barrier between the private network and the open web.

Important Features Of VPN

Since you have gotten a grip on what a VPN is about, you must take note of these features when choosing a VPN for your business.

Central Management

The VPN network must bring an efficient way to handle your business resources with no risk. This means creating a control panel that unifies your entire business function into a single location. Your system becomes easy and scalable to operate due to the single point of operation that has been set up. You can monitor compliance, automate updates, and manage many connections simultaneously.

User-Friendly

Above security and swiftness, a VPN network should be flexible to commands. A fast and efficient VPN protocol that is easy to deploy should be employed to avoid network issues. This is because it adopts a cryptography code that allows your network to be fast and secure. VPN networks that adopt this protocol are always top of the list in utility value.

Technical Support

Technical support should be an advantage when you get a VPN for your business; your service provider must be on standby when required. This may cost you more. However, it will be worth the pay. Therefore, it is important to carry out your research and go through the terms of the agreement together with your VPN provider to be sure of what you are being offered.

Geo-Independence

Though this is common in many VPN services, it is still an important component to watch out for. Geo-independence means access to data and markets with geographical restrictions. A good VPN will perfectly hide or change your IP address so that you can be granted access to geo-restricted markets so you will be able to advertise to a wider network and get more valuable information from locations you would have been denied access.

Top-Tier Activity Management

A business needs to be well managed, and this is one of the things VPN makes possible because it allows you to monitor and conduct the sites your workers have access to while on the network. A good VPN service will signify if someone tries to penetrate an insecure website. This, therefore, controls the places your employees will be able to log into hence preventing any security risks.

Conclusion

Both residual and inherent risks are on the rise, driven by cloud services’ worldwide usage and connectivity to keep personal information and sensitive data paired with increasingly advanced cybercriminals. This explains the risk that your business may suffer from a successful cyber attack.

Without a cybersecurity program in place, Your organization will be unable to defend itself against information breach campaigns, making it an unavoidable target for cybercriminals.

Therefore, it would be best if you connected with https://nordlayer.com/business-vpn/ to get started with securing your network because business owners cannot depend solely on cybersecurity solutions such as antivirus software.

After all, cybercriminals are becoming more resilient to cyber defenses; therefore, pay the price of protecting your organization from data breaches and strengthening the security of your network by constant monitoring of the security posture of all your vendors.