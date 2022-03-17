Features to Look for in a Gaming Computer

For online gamers, there’s nothing better than a new desktop computer with all the bells and whistles that are meant to enhance your gaming experience. Having a computer that is capable of handling the top games is essential to ensure you can play unimpeded. If online or even offline computer gaming is your gaming of choice, and you’re in the market for a new desktop, there are some specific features worth looking for. Let’s take a closer look.
The Processor Is the Most Important Factor
In terms of the most important things to look for, the processor should be top of the list of considerations. An entry-level processor just won’t cut it for gamers. There’s no need to purchase the highest-end processor either, instead, aim for a middle ground. The processor will ensure that all your software – i.e., your games – runs smoothly and without issues.
Experts suggest nothing less than a four-core chip. Ideally, if budget allows, you’ll be able to choose an eight-core chip. These tend to fill the needs of most gamers.
Look for a Desktop that Stays Cool and Is Quiet
Because you will be on your computer for long periods, you want to ensure it stays cool and quiet. You don’t want to risk it overheating while using it, as this can cause permanent damage. And as for the noise, you’ll be focused on the in-game sounds, so a loud desktop can prove quite distracting.
The Graphics Card Will be Important
As any gamer knows, the look of the games – the graphics – will also enhance your playing experience. You want everything to look sharp and fabulous so that means a good quality graphics card is necessary. Again it’s a matter of aiming for the middle of the road. The entry-level cards won’t be adequate, whereas there’s no need for the ultra-high-end ones either.
Keep in mind if you plan on playing e-sports or 4K gaming, you’re going to need to invest in an even better and more expensive graphics card.
Don’t Obsess About Memory
One common mistake people can make is to obsess about memory – the RAM. Keep in mind if you need more memory later, you can always upgrade it. Why spend the extra money now if it doesn’t end up being necessary?
What Games Should You Check Out?
Of course, once you get your new computer you’ll want to use it immediately, which means checking out all the trending computer games.
Here’s a look at some of the hottest options out there:
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knock Out
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- God of War
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- The Walking Dead
- Fortnite
- Minecraft
The Perfect Desktop for Your Needs
Keeping these factors in mind will help you when shopping for a new gaming computer, ensuring that it won’t outlive its purpose in a short time. It’s all about finding something that works with your current game catalogue, as well as being responsive to all the next tech and releases coming out.