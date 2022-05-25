Blue Light Glasses: Why Every Programmer Should Own a Pair

Programming requires anyone in that line of work to dedicate a lot of time to computers. As a result, most programmers are exposed to blue light, the short-wavelength light emitted by smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TV screens. Prolonged exposure to blue light places programmers at the extensive risk of developing eye strain and other problems with their vision.

These visual issues can be prevented. By blocking the blue light emitted by a computer screen, a programmer can spend more time working without having to worry about the dangerous side effects that blue light has on their eyes. Blue light glasses are designed to block blue light while giving a clear vision of your computer screen. They shield you from eye problems that may arise due to prolonged exposure to the light of your digital screens.

In order to know the right pair of glasses to get, you need to know what you are protecting yourself from. There are different types of blue light glasses and getting the right pair is dependent on a few factors like shades of tinting, your environment (is it low light or bright?), eye sensitivity, pre-existing eye conditions, and your screen’s lighting (is it black-lit?). Programmers need to know exactly what they need to prevent any eye damage.

Why invest in blue light glasses?

Wearing blue light glasses only has positive effects. Researchers have found that aside from protecting your eyes and ensuring that you have a clear vision for longer despite using blue light-emitting devices, wearing blue light glasses also enhances the quality of your sleep, allows you to get more work done, alleviates eye fatigue, and conserves your macular health.

Blue light glasses are not only useful during work hours, you can also wear them as you perform outdoor activities or enjoy your favorite TV show. Wearing glasses was associated with negative terms like being a nerd, but today, you can choose different frames and get a flattering pair of glasses that you would be glad to wear anywhere.

Tips for eye care

The most common piece of advice that programmers get regarding the protection of their eyesight is: to reduce screen time. While this may conserve your eye health, it may not always be practical due to the work hours that programming demands. Here are some useful tips that you can use to protect the health of your eyes:

Use the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at a fixed object that’s 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will prevent your eyes from being focused on the same screen for too long. Adjust the brightness and contrast of your screens so that it is like that of your surroundings. The rule of the thumb is that the light from your screen should not be a light source for your surroundings. Keep your computer at least 20 inches away from your eyes and always below eye level. Visit your eye doctor often because damage to your vision is a slow and gradual process. If you are using a CRT monitor, upgrade to an LED display because the flicker of the CRT can cause damage to your eyes.

If you have any concerns about getting blue light glasses, you can visit your doctor and explain your concerns. They will give you the best solution to help maintain your eyesight for longer.