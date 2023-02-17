Best Casinos to Start Your Gaming Adventure

Canucks are undoubtedly one of the most popular casino enthusiasts worldwide. Research-backed analytics show that over 19.3 million Canadians gamble online. It is, therefore, no surprise that the country ranks 8th globally among countries that spend the most money on gambling. Due to the rapid growth of online gambling, the number of casinos in the country has surged, with new ones, including low-deposit and 1 dollar deposit casinos, appearing almost daily.

The sheer number of online Canadian casinos in the market provides Canadians with many options, which is excellent. However, there is often confusion regarding which option is the most suitable, especially among beginners looking to start their gambling adventure.

Are you looking for the most suitable place to start playing casino games for real money? This article will review the best casinos in Canada for beginners. But before we get into it, below are the factors we consider in our pickings:

License and security; Game library; Bonuses and promotions; Customer support; Range of payment methods; Mobile application;. Website user experience.

Spin Casino

Spin casino is widely referred to as the best online casino in Canada, and the casino’s features and offers showcase this. The Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, the most reputable license in the iGaming world, and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission of Canada. Therefore, you can rest assured that you are playing in a safe and secure environment.

It has an extensive library of game titles, ranging from the most sought-after titles to the newest releases. The casino covers roughly 500 games from top developers in the industry, including blackjack, roulette, table games, online slots, etc. Spin casino stands out for its collection of slots, with over 348 high-quality titles.

Additionally, the casino offers a total welcome bonus of $1000 on your first three deposits, alongside a solid loyalty program. So yes, you can learn to use casino bonuses here. Also, it offers a wide range of fast and secure payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals seamless.

Jackpot City

Established in 1997, Jackpot City is one of the pioneer online casinos in Canada. Standing strong for over two decades in the highly competitive gambling industry proves their excellent reputation and reliability. Additionally, the casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission of Canada and the Malta Gaming Authority, the most respected iGaming watchdog. It has also been tested and endorsed for fairness and safety by eCOGRA.

Jackpot City also offers a vast casino game library with up to 486 titles from top software developers in the industry. The casino also offers a slot collection with over 300 high-quality titles at an average Return-to-Player percentage of 95.9%. And who knows, if they were land-based, maybe they’d include some gacha games as the representation of gambling.

As the name implies, Jackpot City is a home for players looking to play and win big. The casino offers 50+ progressive slot games, which have made many players instant millionaires in the past years.

PlayOjo

PlayOjo is a fairly new online casino established in 2017. The casino is a gamer’s paradise licensed by MGA, with around 2,104 games to choose from, including blackjack, roulettes, poker, table games, and slot games. PlayOjo has an impressive slot library of 1,884 top-quality titles from over 31 developers, with an above-average Return-to-Player percentage of 96%. The casino also features several progressive jackpot slots.

PlayOjo offers a welcome bonus of 50 free spins on all the slot titles in its game library when you make a first deposit of at least $10. While this doesn’t look like much, the casino’s major selling point is that it has zero wagering requirements on all its bonuses, unlike many Canadian casinos. Also, there is no limit to how much you can win with PlayOjo’s free spins and no withdrawal limit. The casino also offers unique daily bonuses known as “Kickers” alongside a VIP rewards and loyalty program. Lastly, PlayOjo has a dedicated mobile app compatible with all Android and iOS devices for players to gamble on the go seamlessly.

Casumo Casino

Since its establishment in 2012, Casumo casino is one of the industry leaders in Canada’s online gambling market. The casino is certified as one of the safest and most secure Canadian sites, with double licenses from the MGA and the UKGC. The casino has a vast game library filled with over 2,000 games, with around 1,900 top-quality slot titles from top software developers in the industry. To give Canadians an authentic real-life casino feel, Casumo offers over 100 live dealer casino games, most of which are developed by the industry giant Evolution Games.

Furthermore, Casumo casino offers a welcome of 100% on up to $500 for Canadian players and a no-deposit bonus of 115 free spins on specific slot titles. The wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is 30X and doesn’t expire until 184 days, making it one of the most flexible offers. Finally, the casino supports various payment options to make transactions seamless. It also offers a dedicated mobile application that functions seamlessly on iOS and Android devices.

Red Dog Casino

Red dog is a relatively new online casino that opened its virtual doors to Canadians in 2020. It is licensed by Curacao eGaming, a popular iGaming watchdog. The casino is one of the few crypto casinos in Canada, accepting crypto payments alongside a reasonable range of standard payment methods. Also, Red Dog has a vast casino game library, 170 of which are high-quality slot titles. This casino’s games are from two industry-favorite developers, Real Time Gaming (RTG) and Visionary iGaming.

Below are other prominent features of the casino:

A dedicated mobile app and a mobile-optimized website;

Zero transaction fees;

An exciting welcome bonus of 225% on your first five deposits;

Supports a wide range of payment methods;

Offers VIP points for cashback rewards;

70+ progressive online slots;

Live dealer casino from Visionary iGaming;

Excellent customer support.

Ruby Fortune

Established in 2003, Ruby Fortune is another online casino where beginners can start their gambling adventure. The casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission of Canada (KGC). Also, it is certified for fair and safe play by eCOGRA, making it one of the safest casino sites in Canada. Ruby Fortune has an extensive game library from the top providers in the industry, with around 450 titles of slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, live dealer games, and table games.

One of the stand-out features of Ruby Fortune is its impressive live dealer options, giving Canadians an authentic casino experience through expert human dealers and HD video streaming. The casino also offers a rewarding welcome bonus of a total of $750 on your first three deposits and a 50 free spins no-deposit bonus. It also offers several exclusive perks in its VIP Rewards and Loyalty Program. Additionally, Ruby Fortune understands how important playing on the go is; hence, it offers a mobile application that works seamlessly on Android and iOS devices.

Conclusion

This article lists some of the most prestigious online casinos in Canada where beginners will have a great experience starting their gambling adventure. From exciting bonus and promo offers, security, and a vast game library to excellent customer service and an extensive range of payment options, the casinos on our list can help beginners thrive and increase their chances of winning significantly.

Finally, always practice responsible gambling as you enjoy your favorite games in online casinos. Build a bankroll and stick to it, and never spend more than you can afford to lose on online casinos. If you suspect signs of addiction or problem gambling, don’t forget to visit the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) for support, questions, and help.