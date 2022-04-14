7 Gaming Apps to Try This Weekend

Weekends are short, so it’s important to make the most of them. What’s the best way to do this? Simple – play gaming apps.
When Friday rolls around, you can guarantee yourself a great weekend by downloading and playing some video game apps. However, due to the sheer amount of choice there is in the app store and online, it can be difficult to know where to begin – even for seasoned gamers.
As of 2022, you’ll be pleased to know that there are some truly awesome gaming apps to download. If you want to give them it a shot, here are 7 of the best ones to try…
-
Gambling Apps
Over recent years, people all across the world have really started to enjoy gambling apps. There are a variety of reasons for this, with the main one being that gambling apps provide people with a level of excitement that is difficult to attain from standard video games.
If you think you’d be interested in this, make sure to check out the best gambling apps, which range from online casinos to sports betting platforms.
-
Fortnite Mobile
Fortnite exploded in popularity all the way back in 2018 – and has somehow managed to maintain and expand upon its market position since then.
Now, Fortnite Mobile is one of the most downloaded gaming apps of all time, with over 120 million downloads from the iOS App Store as well as Google Play.
So, if you enjoy third-person battle royale shooters, then Fortnite is definitely for you. Plus, you’ll be able to customize your characters’ skins and outfits along with which glider you use.
-
Facebook Messenger
This might come as a surprise to you, but Facebook Messenger is actually a great app for playing games, whether you’re alone or talking to friends. For example, you can play Space Invader, Daily Sudoku, or even the classic Pac-Man. However, to do this, you’ll need a reliable internet connection, as you can’t play any of these games offline! Also, you’ll also need a Facebook account if you don’t have one already.
-
Call of Duty: Mobile
If you have previous experience playing Call of Duty on the console, then you’ll more than likely love Call of Duty: Mobile. It’s free-to-download and comes and comes with a host of classic Call of Duty maps to play on, as well as all the match modes you’ve come to know and love, such as Team Deathmatch.
-
Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go took over the world back in 2016 – and it’s still going strong to the present day.
Now, though, you can trade Pokémon, battle friends and strangers, and do plenty of other activities that weren’t possible back then. Also, more Pokémon have been added to the game, meaning there’s a greater variety to hunt down and collect from different locations.
-
Mario Kart Tour
Who doesn’t love a little bit of Mario Kart?
If you’re a proud #TeamMarioKart member, then you should download Mario Kart Tour to your smartphone. It’s a fun, light-hearted racing game that’s perfect for people who want some fun without any complex gameplay or rules.
-
8 Ball Pool
Finally, 8 Ball Pool.
8 Ball Pool has been around since 2010 and has transformed itself into the most popular online pool game of all time.
What makes 8 Ball Pool so appealing is the fact that the gameplay is incredibly simplistic. Even if you’ve never picked up a pool cue in your life before, you’ll soon get the hang of 8 Ball Pool online – it’s incredibly easy. Along the way, you can collect coins, play with friends, and even test your ability in tournaments.