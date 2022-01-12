7 Effective Essay Writing Tips and Tricks for a Newbie

Students, especially newbies, often dread the idea of writing essays. Not everyone has a flair for writing. More often than not, students tend to get nervous when they are assigned a topic. They start viewing the activity as repulsive and burdensome. But if we guide students from the very beginning, things can take a better turn.
Paper writing is an inherent part of academics. Hence, students must get accustomed to this activity.
We have compiled some effective tips and tricks to guide you through the process of creating an impressive essay.
Three Essential Stages of Essay Writing
- Preparation. Right when you get your topic, you should start preparing for it. Learn about different types of essays and determine the type you will be working on. Once you have gained enough knowledge about the essay type, build your outline accordingly.
- Writing. Come up with an engaging and attention-grabbing introduction. Include your argument in the body of the paper and back it up with supportive facts and data. Finally, wrap it up with a meaningful conclusion.
- Revision. Be highly vigilant as you proofread and revise the essay. There should not be any spelling, grammatical, or formatting errors in the content. You should also be mindful of maintaining the logical flow of information.
Tips to Make Your Essay Impressive and Praiseworthy
Conduct In-Depth Research
A well-researched essay easily stands out amidst hosts of copied and monotonous content pieces. But just searching for the topic on Google is never enough. Look for further insights on YouTube videos, podcasts, magazines, and so on. You will never run out of words and value points when you have researched enough on a given topic.
Develop an Apt Thesis Statement
A thesis statement is the one that comes at the end of the introduction. Write a sentence or two, explaining and answering the main point that you are about to raise in your essay. A thesis statement helps your reader decide whether they want to read your paper. A weak thesis will fail to grab the readers’ interest.
Determine Your Main Argument
Without determining your main argument, you won’t be able to give a structure to your text. Emphasize the main argument and back it up with ample evidence and stats. Then, go on to develop the rest of the paper around the main argument.
Create a Unique Outline
Do not start with writing the essay right away. As we mentioned above, divide it into parts (introduction, subheads, conclusion, etc.) Then, read aloud the draft and make sure there is proper flow and cohesiveness. Giving a suitable structure to your essay can bring you clarity of thoughts. Once you have a unique and well-charted outline, you can write down the rest of the text with much ease.
Some Additional Tips to Polish and Notch Up Your Essay
Avoid casual tonality. Do not use a casual tone while writing an essay. It should sound formal. There should not be any slang. Since it is an academic paper, you must adhere to a dignified and formal tonality.
Proofread and edit your paper. Once you have completed writing your essay, the next step involves proofreading. But to edit your text efficiently, distance yourself from it for some time. When you come back, you will actually get to edit it from a fresh perspective.
For extra certainty, you can take the help of online proofreading tools such as Grammarly. Editing the content manually and running it through AI-based software can make it completely error-free.
- Use online apps and software. There are plenty of free online apps and software that can help you notch up your essay. For instance, you can grade your text on Hemingway Editor for readability. The tool also offers suggestions for better readability that you can accommodate if you like. Using an online dictionary and thesaurus can also help eliminate repetitive and monotonous words.
Do’s and Don’ts for Essay Writing
|Do’s
|Don’ts
|Write short, simple sentences.
|Avoid compound and complex sentences where possible.
|Create a well-structured essay and divide it into small paragraphs.
|Never incorporate all your ideas and thoughts in one single, bulky paragraph.
|Try adding quotes and statistics to make your essay look authentic.
|Avoid plagiarism at all costs.
|Try using power words and descriptive words to make your text engaging.
|Do not try to use a word the exact meaning of which is not clear to you.
|Write in an active voice to make your paper stand out.
|Avoid passive voice to improve the readability of the essay.
Takeaway
Writing an essay is not rocket science. If you follow these simple tips and keep practicing, soon you will be able to come up with an impactful paper. These tips are meant to help you overcome your fear and anxiety. Once you make it a habit to incorporate these ideas while writing an essay, you will no longer face writer’s block.