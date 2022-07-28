6 Things That New PC Owners Need to Do 

As a new PC owner, there are some things you need to do to make sure your computer is running at its best and that your data is safe. In this blog post, we will go over six important tips that every new PC owner should follow. Keep reading for more information!

Install Antivirus Software

One of the most important things that you can do for your PC would be to install antivirus software. while it is true that Windows does come with antivirus software it often doesn’t get updated with the most recent viruses or malware.

Dedicated antivirus software on the other hand is updated quite regularly for new malware and viruses. There are different types of malicious software that you need to protect yourself from, viruses are only one example. There is also malware as mentioned above, ransomware, spyware, and more. This foreign software can store keystrokes or even access your display.

Use Chrome and Adblocker

The next thing that you are going to want to do as a new PC owner would be to use Google Chrome and an ad blocker. Why Google Chrome? Compared to other browsers that are available in 2022 Google Chrome offers high-speed browsing meaning that all of your searches will be done as fast as possible.

More than this, Google Chrome offers ad blockers that you should consider using, and you can find the best adblocker for Google Chrome on Earthweb. What is an ad blocker? An ad blocker is as the name suggests; it’s an extension that blocks ads, specifically on Google Chrome. One of the most annoying experiences is clicking on a link only for an ad tab to open up.

Close Unnecessary Apps and Processes

One of the biggest mistakes that many people who are using a computer for the first time make is not closing any unnecessary apps. every app that you open on your computer needs to use RAM, which is random access memory. The number of apps that you open will determine the amount of RAM that is being used, and the amount of RAM that you have will determine how many apps you can open up before your computer starts to slow down.

In addition to this, you should also consider closing unnecessary processes. You might not be aware of this but some applications still run in the background as a process until you open it up again. Also, ads reduce computer performance so you want them blocked. The easiest way to see which processes are still running would be to open the task manager and move to the processes tab.

Free Up Some Space

If you want to keep your computer running at tip-top performance try to free up some space. It can be very easy to forget just how much you download, and even easier to forget the things that you have already downloaded.

The good news is, is Windows makes it easy to free up space using something called Storage Sense. However, if you want to do this manually all you need to do is head to the storage settings, and your computer will automatically determine what is taking up space and categorize it for you.

Give it a Clean

Another incredibly important thing that you should do as a new computer owner would be to give your computer a clean from time to time. You might not be aware of this but over time your computer might get clogged up with dust.

Why is this bad? Because your computer needs air to breathe and cool down, and if there is dust blocking the fan vents, your computer might end up overheating and slowing down. More importantly, some components can break due to a buildup of dust.

Learn Storefronts

Finally, the last thing that you need to do as a new PC owner would be to learn the different storefronts. Of course, this is not entirely important if you are only using your computer as an office computer. However, many people that buy computers tend to use them for gaming.

If that is the case, you need to familiarize yourself with the various stores on the Internet, as to avoid any suspicious or fraudulent ones. One of the best stores that you should consider visiting would be Steam, which is essentially Netflix for gaming.