There has been an explosion in streaming services over the past few years. They give us the freedom to watch what we want when we want. Originally, Netflix had the lion’s share of the market, but recently Disney+, Amazon, AppleTV+, and HBO Max have all developed their own services. Each one is investing huge amounts of money into new shows to try to hook viewers. Consequently, the budgets are getting bigger and bigger.
Here are 5 of the most expensive TV shows of all time.
Game Of Thrones
This fantasy drama ran for eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019. It has all the makings of an all-time great with a breathtaking combination of brilliant storytelling, special effects, and stunning locations. However, this all came with quite a cost. HBO spent roughly $10 million per episode. Although it was well worth it though, as it’s one of the most popular shows in TV history.
The Crown
The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II‘s life, starting all the way from her youth, right up until the present day. It’s a lavish production, that started its run in 2016 and is still going strong. Each episode cost Netflix $13 million. It’s easy to see where the budget goes considering they had to produce a replica of Buckingham Palace. Additionally, the replica of Queen Elisabeth’s wedding dress alone reportedly cost £30,000 alone!
Band of Brothers
In 2001, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks created this war drama for HBO, telling the story of the 'Easy Company' which was a battalion in World War II. The story followed the men across war-torn Europe. Its huge budget of $12.5 million per episode, was used wisely to produce an unforgettable story of friendship.
ER
This NBC show ran for an incredible 15 seasons. Written by Michael Crichton, who went on to bring us Jurassic Park, this show aired from 1994 to 2009. It made household names of some of our most familiar stars including George Clooney and Julianna Margulies. The budget eventually peaked at $13 million per episode, as the show got bigger and more influential.
Friends
Another massive show from the same era is ‘Friends’. This story of 6 twenty-something year old friends, making their way through life in Manhattan, which captivated audiences for 10 seasons. The series ran from1994 to 2004, making it another huge success for NBC. The budget towards the end of the series ramped up to $10 million per episode, as each of the central characters was being paid upwards of $1 million per episode.
Conclusion
In conclusion, streaming services are currently offering us more choices than ever. They are all competing against each other for subscribers and so, they’re investing in very expensive productions. In fact, Disney+ has recently launched the premier of ‘The Mandalorian’, which is costing $15 million per episode. Apple TV+ did a similar thing by launching in 2019 with ‘The Morning Show’. Of course, expensive budgets are never a guarantee of success, however, these shows prove that they can be well worth the money.