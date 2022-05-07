5 Best Things to Do in Mykonos

No words evoke the idea of paradise as much as “Greek Islands”. Beaches with crystal clear water, whitewashed villages with blue domes, coves and windmills… everything is idyllic. Among the Cyclades islands, one of the most coveted is Mykonos, which has a small and picturesque old town, windmills that accompany movie-like sunsets and, of course, beaches by day and partying by night. To make the most of your stay on the island, here are the 5 must-sees in Mykonos – one of the best Greek islands to live in.

What to see in Mykonos – 5 must-sees on the island

There are those who say that Mykonos is the “Greek Ibiza” and they are not far from the truth. However, in its 85 km² there is much more than beaches and partying on this Aegean island. There is culture, there are beautiful natural spaces and very quiet areas.

Today I will tell you what are the 10 must-see sights in Mykonos, as well as offer useful information on how to get around the island, how to get there, accommodation and great day trips. Ready to fall in love with the “star” of the Cyclades?

1. Chora, the small capital of Mykonos

How much charm can you fit in a small space? Chora, the capital of Mykonos, proves that a lot.

It is the perfect place to start exploring the island, a small labyrinth of narrow cobblestone streets through which the sun’s rays and the sea air filter. The view is idyllic: whitewashed houses with balconies, windows and doors painted blue, bougainvillea, small churches, stores and bars super flirty.

In Chora is the neighborhood of Kastro, one of the most beautiful of the island, with streets like Matogianni, Enoplon Dinameon, Mitropoleos, or Agias Paraskevis… perfect to enjoy and photograph! Every now and then raise your head because you will be able to appreciate the five windmills that dominate the island.

If you are not going to rent a car or motorcycle to move around the island, I recommend you to stay here as it is very well connected to the rest of the island with local buses, which almost all leave from here. You are also close to the old port and the airport. Small and affordable apartments at Chora can be booked via https://karta.com

2. Old port of Mykonos

At the foot of Chora is the old port of the island, with all the charm of the fishing tradition of yesteryear (it is clear that today most people live from tourism).

Even so, in the old port of Mykonos you will still see many fishing boats – always surrounded by pelicans waiting for their snack – contrasting with several luxurious yachts off the coast.

As a curiosity, it is in the old harbor where you will find the island’s town hall, an 18th century building that was originally the residence of a Russian count.

You will also see the small church of Agios Nikolaos that gleams with its whitewash and blue dome… the typical picture of what one expects to see in the Greek islands.

It is from this small port where you can take a boat to go on an excursion to the island of Delos, which I will tell you more about later, because it is one of the TOP excursions in Mykonos. Also, if you want to visit beaches and coves, many boats leave from here and make a tour around the island.

If you are staying in Chora, don’t miss a night in the old port to taste the local gastronomy in its many restaurants.

3. Panagia Paraportiani: the most photographed church of the island

Another of the places to see in Mykonos is this church facing the Aegean Sea, completely whitewashed and with a very particular asymmetrical architecture, but well achieved. It is actually a small complex with four churches in one, although it is difficult to differentiate them.

Believe it or not, there are more than 500 churches on the island, but this Christian temple, dating from the 15th and 17th centuries, is the one that catches the attention of every passerby.

You will see that next to the church are the ruins of the ancient medieval castle, which was almost completely destroyed and the ruins you see now are part of one of the entrances to the walled city. The Paraportiani church takes its name from this gate.

I recommend visiting it at sunset, when the sun’s rays are playing light and shadow with the highest part of the church. It is a beautiful sight.

4. Little Venice

One of the places to see in Mykonos is the “Little Venice” (Little Venice), another of those places where the camera does not stop for a second. Why? Because of its 18th century whitewashed houses with colorful windows and balconies overlooking the sea that give it a magical atmosphere.

Do you know what else this area is called? Alevkandra” which comes from a Greek word meaning “to wash”, since in ancient times it was in this area of the island where women used to gather to wash clothes.

Some of those balconies and low that you see are also art galleries or bars or restaurants, so in addition to photographing this “Little Venice” from the little street that leads to it, you can also take the opportunity to have a drink there.

Two other places to get good views of Little Venice are: from the nearby little stone beach, which also has bars with terraces to have a drink or from the mills, which I will tell you about soon.

5. The windmills of Mykonos

In the typical picture of Mykonos cannot miss its beautiful windmills. On a small hill just above Little Venice there are 5 windmills lined up from where you can have a nice view of the island and the Aegean Sea.

Although today they are the protagonists of postcards and photographs, in the past they played a fundamental role in the local economy, since wheat was milled there to make bread.

This is usually one of the most coveted spots at sunset, because the sunsets are epic.

But these are not the only mills, in the highest part of the capital of Mykonos is the solitary mill “Boni”, very white and with very good views of the island and Chora.

Besides coming to enjoy the views, this mill is part of the Museum of Agriculture and you can learn more about how it worked in ancient times.