13 Ideas On How To Spread Awareness About Depression Using Infographics

Depression is an incredibly common mental disorder. In the United States alone, more than 16 million adults experienced a major depressive episode in 2017. That’s about 7% of the population!
But unfortunately, since it can be difficult to detect and diagnose depression, many people who experience it don’t even know they have it. And those that do often don’t get help for their depression because they think that the feeling will just go away on its own or they refuse treatment for other reasons. This article contains 13 ideas on how you can spread awareness about this serious issue using infographics.
1. Start by defining depression.
A lot of people may not even know what it is. An easy way to do this is by creating a simple chart that outlines the different symptoms of depression.
2. Show how common depression is.
You can do this by creating an infographic that displays statistics about depression or by sharing personal stories about people who experience depression.
3. Emphasize that depression is a real illness and not just a feeling.
You can do this by explaining what happens in the brain when someone experiences depression and how it affects their behavior and thoughts.
4. Show how depression can affect everyday aspects of life.
One way you can do this is by creating an infographic about the different ways depression affects children, teenagers, adults, and seniors.
5. Discuss how treatment for depression works.
While some people may not want to get help because they think that doing so will mean that they are “crazy,” it’s important to stress that treatment for depression is very effective and can help people to feel better.
6. Show the different types of treatments that are available.
There are many different types of treatments for depression, so you may want to create an infographic that outlines them all or that showcases a few of the most popular ones.
7. Highlight alternative treatments for depression.
One way you can do this is by creating an infographic about different types of therapies, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy.
8. Show what causes depression so people know how to recognize it in themselves.
This can be done by creating a chart or infographic that outlines the different risk factors for depression.
9. Educate people about the dangers of untreated depression.
Untreated depression can lead to a lot of problems, such as drug addiction, alcoholism, suicide, and more. You can highlight these dangers in an infographic.
10. Provide resources for people experiencing depression so they know where to turn to for help.
You can do this by creating an infographic that lists different support hotlines or treatment centers, such as The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the National Institute of Mental Health Help Line.
11. Share information about how to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression.
You can do this by creating an infographic that gives tips on how to have a conversation with someone who is experiencing symptoms of depression or by sharing some things you should avoid saying.
12. Provide information for people who are caring for someone with depression so they know what they’re dealing with.
If you are caring for someone with depression, it can be difficult to know how to help them. You can share some ways that you can assist them in coping with their illness, as well as what you should avoid doing.
13. Encourage people to get the help they need and not be afraid of asking for it.
You can do this by sharing personal stories that illustrate how individuals got the help they needed or by creating an infographic that lists reasons why it’s important to seek professional help for depression.
