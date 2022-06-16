How Old Is Kakashi In Boruto?

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most well-known and generally recognised characters throughout all adaptations of the Naruto series. In the manga and anime series Boruto, he instructs a new generation of ninja. Despite popular rumours, Team 7’s former captain’s identity has remained a closely guarded secret even after so many years. You may have wondered, when watching Boruto, exactly how old Kakashi is? He has white hair and several facial scars.
Kakashi Hatake is one of Naruto’s most reliable allies ever since the day the one-eyed ninja selected as Team 7’s sensei. Kakashi Hatake is one of Naruto’s best friends. In the third episode of Naruto, titled “Sasuke and Sakura: Friends or Foes?,” we first saw him. Kakashi Hatake is among Naruto’s most dependable and longest-serving allies.
How old is Kakashi when the events of Boruto’s story begin to unfold?
We need to do some sleuthing and math to determine his age, so be prepared to roll up your sleeves because we need to figure this one out together (Kakashi’s training has always emphasised teamwork). So, Naruto’s birthday is on October 10, which is a pivotal date in the story since it is the day that both of Naruto’s parents pass away and the Fourth Shinobi World War is won. Thus, Naruto’s birthdate has significance in the story. Therefore, Naruto’s birthday is a significant plot point.
Kakashi Birth Day
Given that Kakashi’s birthday is on September 15, we may compute his age by calculating the length of time that has transpired. Kakashi was 26 years old when the first version of Team 7 was founded, according to Narutopedia.
The events of the first half of the original run of Naruto, known as Part I, occur over the length of one year, while those of the second half, known as Part II, occur over the course of two years. The first and second seasons of Naruto are split into Part I and Part II.
However, there is a two-year gap between the two Parts, meaning that Kakashi will be at least 31 years old by the time the events of Shippuden complete. The time interval between the two halves is two years.
Kakashi, who is now 33 years old, is appointed as the Sixth Hokage of Konoha, two years after the conclusion of the Fourth Shinobi World War.
Following the conclusion of World War II, another time lapse occurs; this one is longer than the last one and lasts a total of three years. Boruto was most likely born around this time, making Kakashi between 34 and 36 years old at the time.
We already know that when he departs on his maiden expedition, Boruto will be 12 years old. This is the same age at which his father, Naruto, launched his own business. Given this information, Kakashi would have been approximately 48 years old at the time of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.
The two of us have finally established Kakashi’s age in the Boruto series, concluding our investigation.