How Many Times Has Goku Died? Everything We Know

Goku has died five times in the official storyline, but only twice during the canonical timeline. He sacrificed himself to destroy Raditz and save the world from Semi-Perfect Cell’s self-destructive bomb.

Goku’s Sacrifice Against Raditz

Goku first time got involved in atonement to save Gohan from raditz. He got killed by piccolo with special beam cannon, he also got the second layer of the attack passed through raditiz. His friends bring him back with the dragon balls which is why fans weren’t worried.

Sacrifice Himself In Cell Saga

The second time Goku died was during the process of the cell games saga. Goku was gone for around 7 years when he died the second time. He used instant transmission When Goku is battling cell afterward, he sacrifices himself once again. He saves the cell from blowing up by teleporting him to king kai’s world. Goku succeeds in rescuing everyone, but he perishes in the blast. Due to old kai, he doesn’t return until many years later.

Heart Decese Kill Goku

When Goku dies a third time, he is not revived. The future trunks timelines are where this takes place. Goku has a heart infection, which makes it difficult for him to perform simple tasks like flying without becoming exhausted.

Only when he becomes super Saiyan does it become worse. He succumbs to the illness, but because it was a natural death, Goku could not be revived with the help of the dragon balls.

Hit Kills Goku In Dragon Ball Super

Although it is true that Goku died a third time in the canon timeline, his death by Hit’s Phoenix Eye Fist was more of a formality than actual news. Goku released a Ki Blast into the sky before being struck, the attack resuscitating his body.

This event took place during the anime-only “Future” Trunks Saga, which is not present in the manga. Goku’s death did not require the use of Dragon Balls to bring him back.

Zamasu Kills Goku In Dragon Ball Super

In a different timeline where Zamasu was not defeated by Beerus, the Supreme Kaia Apprentice killed Goku and his family. This isn’t the main timeline, so Goku’s murder in this scenario isn’t comparable.

