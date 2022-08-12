Fuuto Pi Episode 3 Release Date: The Mysterious Twist

Fuuto Pi Episode 3 is all set to be released on 15th August 2022. Scroll down to know more about Fuuto Pi Episode 3 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Fuuto Pi Episode 3, And what will happen next?
In the city of Fuuto, criminals employ USB-like technology called “Gaia Memories” to become superhuman beings known as “Dopants,” wreaking havoc in an otherwise peaceful metropolis.
There are, however, individuals who utilize the Gaia Memories to combat these criminals, one of which is self-proclaimed hardboiled detective Shoutarou Hidari. With the help of his clever partner Philip, W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city—changes into Kamen Rider W.
Fuuto Pi Episode 2 Recap:
In Fuuto Pi Episode 2, we saw how Shotaro was constantly after Tokime. Tokime made her path easier by fixing a few men to attack Shotaro. Phillie gets a tip that Shotaro has been attacked and reaches the spot to help him. They suspect that this stunt has been using none other than Tokime. To chase Tokime, they first hacked Gaia’s memory which is named a “Road”.
This memory once hacked can provide superhuman strength and speed. Now Shotaro knew where Tokime was hiding. Shotaro and Phillie predict that all the murders in the city are committed by a member of the Tachikawas organization. Before getting hold of Tokime, the two use the Giai memory and change themselves into Kamen Rider W.
Fuuto Pi Episode 3 Release Date And Time:
Fuuto Pi Episode 3 Will be released on 15th August 2022, The release date has been officially announced and we can expect that there won’t be a rescheduled date.
- Pacific Time – Sun, August 14, 2022, at 8:00 AM
- Central Time – Sun, August 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM
- Eastern Time – Sun, August 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM
- Indian Standard Time – Sun, August 14, 2022, at 8:30 PM
Fuuto Pi Episode 3 Countdown:
What Will Happen In Fuuto Pi Episode 3?
The upcoming episode i.e Fuuto Pi Episode 3 will be too exciting as this episode contains too many secrets. In the upcoming episode, Shotaro and Phillie will be catching Tokime by tracing her location. Since they got the Giai’s memory, they will use it to find the murderers now. Also in the upcoming episode, there will be an unknown twist in the plot.
Where to watch Fuuto Pi Episode 3?
Fuuto Pi Episode 3 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which is the official online streaming platform for anime. These online platforms have also helped to boost anime’s popularity by making it easier for binge-watchers to catch up on their favorite shows.
Frequently Asked Questions About The Series Fuuto Pi:
Q: When did the first episode got released for Fuuto Pi?
Ans: The first episode of season 2 got released on August 1, 2022.
Q: Where can I watch the series Fuuto Pi?
Ans: Fuuto Pi is available only on Crunchyroll.
Q: Is there any season 3 for Fuuto Pi?
Ans: No, yet there is no news for season 3 of the series Fuuto Pi.